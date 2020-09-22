New Cars and Bikes in India
Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra had promised to deliver a new Mahindra tractor to Loungi Bhuiyan, Bihar's Canal Man.

Loungi Bhuiyan received a new Mahindra tractor free of cost

Highlights

  • Bihar's Canal Man took the delivery of the new Mahindra Tractor
  • He single handedly cut out a 3-km canal to bring water to his farmland
  • Laungi Bhuiyan was awarded for his massive effort

Anand Mahindra gifted a tractor to a farmer who dug a 3 km-long canal in 30 years. Bhuiyan made headlines for digging a three-kilometre-long canal over 30 years to irrigate his parched farmland. This achievement earned him the nickname - the Canal Man. He reportedly said that he would like nothing more than a tractor to help him with his work. His message reached the right ears as Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra and Mahindra, decided to honour the farmer.

Mahindra Group Chairman recently proposed gifting a tractor to Laungi Bhuiyan who is also known as Bihar's Canal Man. He tweeted, “As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids.  We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410?”

Astonished by the instant response by Mahindra employees and the dealer partner in Bihar, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a photo of the Canal Man standing next to a new Mahindra tractor gifted to him as a token of appreciation for his efforts. He praised Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment sector, Mahindra and his team saying, “You & your team are simply the best @hsikka1 can't believe I proposed gifting Laungi Bhuiyan - Bihar's ‘CanalMan' - tractor only yesterday morning & by late yesterday evening you had delivered it to him! Well done, & my gratitude to our dealer partner as well.”

Laungi Bhuiyan dedicated 30 years of his life to dig a canal to bring rainwater from a nearby hill to his field in the Lahthua area of Gaya.
 

