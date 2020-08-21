Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road

The new generation of the Mahindra Thar has the Indian car lover hooked ever since it was first unveiled on August 15, 2020. carandbike got you a first look video of the SUV and earlier this week took it out for some off-roading. Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor, carandbike tweeted about the off-roading experience which got an evocative response from the Chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra. First take a look at Siddharth's tweet which said," Now tell me, do you think it's fair to the #Thar to leave it all clean and pristine like this? Don't you think I'm being unfair to it this way?"

Need some answers please :) For those who're devnagri challenged - Now tell me, do you think it's fair to the #Thar to leave it all clean and pristine like this? Don't you think I'm being unfair to it this way? SVP #SUV #4x4 #MahindraThar https://t.co/DlTXVQ4XYk — Sorely Vacation dePrived (@sidpatankar) August 21, 2020

This prompted Anand Mahindra to quote the tweet and the describe the new Thar. We translate it for you. He said, " Thar has nothing to do with words like 'justice' and 'injustice'. Whether you put this lion in the mud or join a shining procession, this lion will be the king of the roads."

सिद्धार्थं भाई, थार को ‘इंसाफ़' और ‘नाइंसाफ़ी' जैसे शब्दों से कोई लेना-देना नहीं। चाहे आप इस शेर को कीचड़ में डाल दो या एक चमकदार बारात में शामिल कर लो, ये शेर राहों का राजा ही लगेगा ???? https://t.co/eTrWlVJFS7 August 21, 2020

Mahindra also quoted some of the responses to his tweet and asked his followers to make memes on a response he liked. He said, "You just came up with one of the best lines I have heard for this beast... Someone please create a visual meme for this quote.."

You just came up with one of the best lines I have heard for this beast...???? Someone please create a visual meme for this quote.. https://t.co/cjyh4iuD9Q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2020



Without wasting any time the memes started pouring in on his timeline. Interestingly the Thar is yet to be launched in India and we'll soon know the price of the SUV.

Click to see full image pic.twitter.com/Rte34xitOx — Sachin Bishnoi (@_SachinBishnoi) August 21, 2020

The new generation is slated to launch in the market on October 2nd, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.