New Mahindra Thar Meme Shared By Fans Leave Anand Mahindra Impressed

Anand Mahindra was left impressed by the memes shared on Twitter related to the new-gen Thar. Replying to a fan via microblogging platform, he said his tweet was one of the best lines he has heard for the new Thar.

The new generation Thar is slated to launch on October 2, 2020.

Highlights

  • Anand Mahindra is impressed with creative memes related to the new Thar
  • The next-gen Mahindra Thar was unveiled on August 15, 2020.
  • Anand Mahindra called the Thar 'Raja' of the road

Mahindra, the homegrown automaker unveiled the new-generation Thar SUV in India on the 74th Independence Day. And, the fans are so excited about the new Thar that they can't stop talking about the iconic SUV. Eager to get a hold on the new off-roader, the fans are so impressed that they can't resist themselves from sharing creative memes related to the SUV over the social media, especially Twitter. And, one such tweet has left Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra impressed featuring artistic one-liners that the fans shared on Twitter.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road

The tweet calls up a popular dialogue from Bollywood's classic movie - Sholay. The fan slightly tweaked words to express his desire for the SUV, by saying - "Ye thar mujhe dede Thakur". This tweet impressed Anand Mahindra so much that he asked if anyone can create a visual meme for this quote.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "You just came up with one of the best lines I have heard for this beast...Someone please create a visual meme for this quote.."

Soon after his tweet, a reply came with a visual meme and he was very much surprised to see such a quick response time. An interesting bit of the meme was that it featured Anand Mahindra's face as Thakur. Impressed by the visual meme, he replied, "This one goes into my personal archives...Aur Gabbar, main aa raha hoon apne haath wapas lene..."

Even Anand Mahindra had previously expressed this desire to add the new Thar to his garage. He tweeted, "Come inside my garage, please....".

The new 2020 Mahindra Thar will go on sale in India on October 2. The SUV is likely to have a starting price of ₹ 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Mahindra Thar will come in two series AX series & LX series. It gets the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine options. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

