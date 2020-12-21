New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021

The company will be making an additional investment of Rs. 100 crore in the Zaheerabad facility, and plans to double employment in the tractor plant by 2024

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021 expand View Photos

Mahindra and Mahindra had already announced last week that the company is all set to hike the prices of its passenger cars as also Commercial vehicles. Now, the company has said that it will also increase the prices of its tractors from January 1, 2021. The company said that the price hike was necessary because of the increase in commodity prices.

The company has witnessed a strong growth in its tractor business. In fact, it sold, 31,619 units in November 2020 as against, 20,414 units during November 2019 in the domestic market witnessing a hike of 55 per cent in sales. The company has been continuing to see this growth throughout the year.

Also Read: Mahindra To Invest ₹ 100 Crore In Zaheerabad Facility

tll07fng

The facility at Zaheerabad also manufactures the company's next-generation range of Yuvo and Jivo tractors 

0 Comments

Mahindra has big plans for the tractor business. In fact, it plans to manufacture its new K2 series tractors at the company's manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad, in the state of Telangana. For the new K2 series tractors, the company will be making an additional investment of ₹ 100 crore in the Zaheerabad facility, and plans to double employment in the tractor plant by 2024.
 

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Maserati Grows Presence In South Asian Markets; Enters Cambodia
Maserati Grows Presence In South Asian Markets; Enters Cambodia
Aprilia SXR 160 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Volvo Cars To Produce Electric Motors In Skovde, Sweden
Volvo Cars To Produce Electric Motors In Skovde, Sweden
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
BMW Lights Up Wind Turbines At Leipzig Plant
BMW Lights Up Wind Turbines At Leipzig Plant
Peugeot Reveals Powertrain Details Of Their Hypercar LMH
Peugeot Reveals Powertrain Details Of Their Hypercar LMH
Mercedes Teases EQS; Electric Sedan Will Come With Top Notch Air Filter
Mercedes Teases EQS; Electric Sedan Will Come With Top Notch Air Filter
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Aprilia SXR 160 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities