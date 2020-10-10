New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BS6 Isuzu D-Max Launch Date Revealed

The Japanese automaker will be launching the BS6 compliant D-Max and D-Max S-Cab commercial pickup truck in India next week.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Isuzu has teased the new D-Max pickup truck on its official website expand View Photos
Isuzu has teased the new D-Max pickup truck on its official website

Highlights

  • The BS6 Isuzu D-Max pickup truck will launch on October 14, 2020
  • It will be Isuzus first BS6 model to be launched in India
  • The company has also released a new teaser video of the Isuzu D-Max.

Isuzu Motors India will be upgrading its line-up to the stringent BS6 norms. The Japanese automaker will be launching the BS6 compliant models of the D-Max commercial pickup truck in India next week. The prices of the BS6 Isuzu D-Max pickup truck will be announced on launch date which is October 14, 2020. Ahead of the launch announcement, the brand had also teased both D-Max and D-Max S-Cab versions on its official website.

Also Read: Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Patent Images Leaked​

The teaser image suggests that the commercial pickup trucks will be employing the brand's latest exterior and interior design, something similar to what we have already seen on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Additionally, the company has also released a new teaser video of the Isuzu D-Max, hinting a new 'super strong' variant. We don't expect much changes to be seen on the BS6 derivative, apart from the revamped headlamps and slightly tweaked interior.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the BS4 version of the pickup truck was powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel unit. It was capable of belting out 134 bhp and 320Nm of torque and mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard. As for the BS6 derivative, there is no confirmation on the mechanicals though. The company is yet to let on the details but it is likely that the 1.9-litre diesel engine that was introduced recently in several markets across the globe, and India got this engine with an automatic transmission, would be introduced in the D-Max. There could also be a 3.0-litre twin-turbo diesel for select markets. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and an automatic, with 4x4 as standard.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Isuzu India To Launch BS6 Models In Second Half Of 2020​

0 Comments

The Japanese brand was expected to introduce its BS6 models in the country earlier this year. However, the plans were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, we will be seeing the new BS6 models from Isuzu next week.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer

Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
Over 1000 Electric Sedans To Be Deployed By Uber In Five Indian Cities

Over 1000 Electric Sedans To Be Deployed By Uber In Five Indian Cities
BS6 Isuzu D-Max Launch Date Revealed

BS6 Isuzu D-Max Launch Date Revealed
Here’s What Sebastian Vettel Thinks Of Autonomous Cars

Here’s What Sebastian Vettel Thinks Of Autonomous Cars
Actor Ajay Devgn Spotted Driving His Latest Ride - The BMW X7

Actor Ajay Devgn Spotted Driving His Latest Ride - The BMW X7
Mercedes-Benz EQC: All You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz EQC: All You Need To Know
Ampere To Provide 3000 Electric Scooters To Ride Sharing Platform, Bounce

Ampere To Provide 3000 Electric Scooters To Ride Sharing Platform, Bounce
Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue

Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue
India's September Fuel Demand Posts First Monthly Gain Since June

India's September Fuel Demand Posts First Monthly Gain Since June
2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km
Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022

Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022
Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced
Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program

Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program
Supercharged Honda Africa Twin Revealed In Patent Filings

Supercharged Honda Africa Twin Revealed In Patent Filings
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong

Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities