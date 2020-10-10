BS6 Isuzu D-Max Launch Date Revealed

Isuzu Motors India will be upgrading its line-up to the stringent BS6 norms. The Japanese automaker will be launching the BS6 compliant models of the D-Max commercial pickup truck in India next week. The prices of the BS6 Isuzu D-Max pickup truck will be announced on launch date which is October 14, 2020. Ahead of the launch announcement, the brand had also teased both D-Max and D-Max S-Cab versions on its official website.

The teaser image suggests that the commercial pickup trucks will be employing the brand's latest exterior and interior design, something similar to what we have already seen on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Additionally, the company has also released a new teaser video of the Isuzu D-Max, hinting a new 'super strong' variant. We don't expect much changes to be seen on the BS6 derivative, apart from the revamped headlamps and slightly tweaked interior.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the BS4 version of the pickup truck was powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel unit. It was capable of belting out 134 bhp and 320Nm of torque and mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard. As for the BS6 derivative, there is no confirmation on the mechanicals though. The company is yet to let on the details but it is likely that the 1.9-litre diesel engine that was introduced recently in several markets across the globe, and India got this engine with an automatic transmission, would be introduced in the D-Max. There could also be a 3.0-litre twin-turbo diesel for select markets. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and an automatic, with 4x4 as standard.

The Japanese brand was expected to introduce its BS6 models in the country earlier this year. However, the plans were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, we will be seeing the new BS6 models from Isuzu next week.

