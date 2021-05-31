  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Triumph Bonneville Bobber: All You Need To Know

BS6 Triumph Bonneville Bobber: All You Need To Know

The BS6 Triumph Bonneville Bobber was recently launched in India. Here's everything you need to know about the gorgeous, modern classic motorcycle.
authorBy car&bike Team
31-May-21 03:54 PM IST
BS6 Triumph Bonneville Bobber: All You Need To Know banner
Highlights
  • Prices for the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber start at Rs. 11.75 lakh
  • The motorcycle gets significant updates along with BS6 compliant engine
  • The prices see a significant jump over the earlier model

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is one of the best-looking motorcycles in Triumph's modern classic stable. The 2021 model gets a BS6 compliant engine, a blacked out look and few other updates. The output of the engine remains more or less the same, but it's said to be more responsive, with a fuller and smoother torque curve. With the launch of the new Bobber, Triumph Motorcycles India now has nine motorcycles in its modern classic line-up. We tell you everything you need to know about the new and updated Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles India Extends Warranty Till July 30, 2021

Design

egu1vqb8

(The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber meets latest emission regulations, and comes in a blacked-out style with a more responsive engine and other enhancements)

The styling on the 2021 Bonnie Bobber gets subtle updates in form of blacked out engine covers, cam cover and sprocket cover, giving it a moody, blacked-out look, which is definitely attention-grabbing. Then, the LED headlight unit along with the new daytime running light is a new unit too. The single-pod instrument console gets a new bezel, with a metallic embellisher. The dial on the console has been updated as well, to present more information and integrate the warning lights as well. The multi-function display is controlled by an easily accessible handlebar mounted scroll button. The motorcycle will be available in three colours, a new Matt Storm Grey and Matt Ironstone scheme, a new Cordovan Red scheme, and a classic Jet Black option.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launched In India

Engine Specifications

ecv6p9fs

(New blacked-out themes gives the Bonneville Bobber an edgier and moodier look with blacked-out engine, cam covers and sprocket covers)

The new Bonneville Bobber features Triumph's latest Bonneville 1,200 cc high-torque, parallel-twin engine. With a reduction in inertia, the updated engine is said to offer better response. According to Triumph, the 270-degree firing interval delivers a notable lift at 5,500 rpm, while peak torque remains the same as the older generation model, with 106 Nm at 4,000 rpm, while maximum power is 77 bhp at 6,100 rpm, just a small, one bhp bump over the outgoing model. The updated engine is said to offer better fuel efficiency as well.

Also Read: Triumph Beeline Motorcycle Navigation Device Introduced

Features & Cycle Parts

gtsfvghc

(16-inch front wheel and 47 mm forks give the Bobber a chunkier and muscular front end; new Brembo twin-piston calipers handle braking duties)

The 2021 Bobber gets a new-12 litre fuel tank, which offers up to 33 per cent better efficiency. In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle gets 47 mm front forks and a new 16-inch wire-spoked wheel, which is said to be thicker than before. The front end gets twin discs gripped by Brembo two-piston callipers while the rear gets a single disc. The rear suspension consists of a cleverly hidden monoshock and the drum-brake inspired rear hub, giving the motorcycle that authentic 'hard-tail' look. The dual-channel ABS is standard, as is the switchable traction control system. Triumph's sophisticated ride-by-wire system offers two enhanced riding modes - 'Road' and 'Rain'. These adjust both the throttle response and traction control settings.

Price and Accessories

j7higks

(The bigger 12-litre fuel tank offers more range, and the engine has service intervals of 16,000 km)

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber in Jet Black colour is priced at Rs. 11.75 lakh, while the Cordovan Red colour model is priced at Rs. 11.88 lakh and the Matt Storm Grey and Matt Ironstone colour model is priced at Rs. 12.05 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The updated Triumph Bonneville Bobber is available with 77 genuine accessories, including an alternative high bar set-up, luggage and choice of seating options, with adjustable seating and foot-peg positions.

Related Articles
Triumph Scrambler 1200 That Featured In 007's No Time To Die Is Up For Auction
Triumph Scrambler 1200 That Featured In 007's No Time To Die Is Up For Auction
7 days ago
Triumph Motorcycles Acquires Electric Bike Brand OSET
Triumph Motorcycles Acquires Electric Bike Brand OSET
3 months ago
Triumph Tiger 1200 vs BMW R 1250 GS vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Ducati Multistrada V4: Price Comparison
Triumph Tiger 1200 vs BMW R 1250 GS vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Ducati Multistrada V4: Price Comparison
4 months ago
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 19.19 Lakh
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 19.19 Lakh
4 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs