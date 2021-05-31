BS6 Triumph Bonneville Bobber: All You Need To Know

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is one of the best-looking motorcycles in Triumph's modern classic stable. The 2021 model gets a BS6 compliant engine, a blacked out look and few other updates. The output of the engine remains more or less the same, but it's said to be more responsive, with a fuller and smoother torque curve. With the launch of the new Bobber, Triumph Motorcycles India now has nine motorcycles in its modern classic line-up. We tell you everything you need to know about the new and updated Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles India Extends Warranty Till July 30, 2021

Design

(The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber meets latest emission regulations, and comes in a blacked-out style with a more responsive engine and other enhancements)

The styling on the 2021 Bonnie Bobber gets subtle updates in form of blacked out engine covers, cam cover and sprocket cover, giving it a moody, blacked-out look, which is definitely attention-grabbing. Then, the LED headlight unit along with the new daytime running light is a new unit too. The single-pod instrument console gets a new bezel, with a metallic embellisher. The dial on the console has been updated as well, to present more information and integrate the warning lights as well. The multi-function display is controlled by an easily accessible handlebar mounted scroll button. The motorcycle will be available in three colours, a new Matt Storm Grey and Matt Ironstone scheme, a new Cordovan Red scheme, and a classic Jet Black option.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launched In India

Engine Specifications

(New blacked-out themes gives the Bonneville Bobber an edgier and moodier look with blacked-out engine, cam covers and sprocket covers)

The new Bonneville Bobber features Triumph's latest Bonneville 1,200 cc high-torque, parallel-twin engine. With a reduction in inertia, the updated engine is said to offer better response. According to Triumph, the 270-degree firing interval delivers a notable lift at 5,500 rpm, while peak torque remains the same as the older generation model, with 106 Nm at 4,000 rpm, while maximum power is 77 bhp at 6,100 rpm, just a small, one bhp bump over the outgoing model. The updated engine is said to offer better fuel efficiency as well.

Also Read: Triumph Beeline Motorcycle Navigation Device Introduced

Features & Cycle Parts

(16-inch front wheel and 47 mm forks give the Bobber a chunkier and muscular front end; new Brembo twin-piston calipers handle braking duties)

The 2021 Bobber gets a new-12 litre fuel tank, which offers up to 33 per cent better efficiency. In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle gets 47 mm front forks and a new 16-inch wire-spoked wheel, which is said to be thicker than before. The front end gets twin discs gripped by Brembo two-piston callipers while the rear gets a single disc. The rear suspension consists of a cleverly hidden monoshock and the drum-brake inspired rear hub, giving the motorcycle that authentic 'hard-tail' look. The dual-channel ABS is standard, as is the switchable traction control system. Triumph's sophisticated ride-by-wire system offers two enhanced riding modes - 'Road' and 'Rain'. These adjust both the throttle response and traction control settings.

Price and Accessories

(The bigger 12-litre fuel tank offers more range, and the engine has service intervals of 16,000 km)

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber in Jet Black colour is priced at Rs. 11.75 lakh, while the Cordovan Red colour model is priced at Rs. 11.88 lakh and the Matt Storm Grey and Matt Ironstone colour model is priced at Rs. 12.05 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The updated Triumph Bonneville Bobber is available with 77 genuine accessories, including an alternative high bar set-up, luggage and choice of seating options, with adjustable seating and foot-peg positions.