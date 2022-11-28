BSA Scrambler 650 Concept Unveiled At Motorcycle Live

The revived BSA Motorcycles brand has unveiled what seems to be a taste of its future model line-up, with a Scrambler concept, based on the firm’s new BSA Gold Star 650. The iconic British motorcycle brand made a high-profile comeback, after being revived by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group. The new Gold Star 650 has been tasked with re-establishing the storied brand, as well as appealing to both purists and a contemporary audience.

The Scrambler concept has been showcased to gauge audience reaction, according to the company.



The brand unveiled what could be possibly take form of a future production scrambler model, based on the Gold Star 650. The concept is based on the same 652 cc platform as the Gold Star 650, and according to the company, it’s a concept design study to gauge public reaction before a decision is made on whether it will make to production.

The BSA Gold Star was first showcased at the Motorcycle Live show in December 2021. It's the first new Gold Star of the iconic brand revived by India's Classic Legends.



According to the company, the Scrambler concept showcases the customisation capability of the the BSA Gold Star platform and the ability to lend itself to new, purpose-built concepts, while offering a snapshot of what the future could look like. So far, there’s no word on a production timeline yet, but it’s quite possible that the next model from the revived BSA brand could be a factory-built scrambler.

The 2022 BSA Gold Star, on the right, is definitely inspired by the original 1950s Gold Star design, parked on the left.

Listen to Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends Private Limited, talk about the re-launched BSA Motorcycles brand:

The BSA Gold Star is built on a 652 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled engine with twin spark plugs, and has an output of 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine has been built in collaboration with Austrian company BRP-Rotax and the Technical University of Graz, which has helped tweak the engine to meet the latest emission standards.

The 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine makes 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

Rotax is best known for the 652 cc single-cylinder engine used in the BMW F 650 motorcycle, which used to be sold as the BMW F 650 Funduro, and launched by Hero Motors in the late 1990s. The new BSA 652 cc engine is based on the same Rotax platform but has been completely re-worked to meet latest emission standards, with faux air-cooled fins on the outside of the block, although the engine is liquid-cooled.