Buyer’s Guide: Used Kia Seltos (2019-2021)

Kia’s entry in India was nothing short of a blockbuster and making it super successful was its maiden offering – the Seltos compact SUV. Made in India, made for India, this SUV created new benchmarks for the segment in design, features and powertrain. With over three lakh units sold in three years, it is one of the most successful cars on sale and the booking numbers don’t seem to be slowing down. So then why are we talking about the Kia Seltos in the used car space? Firstly, this car is so successful that it commands a long waiting period. And second, the Seltos is a lucrative purchase as a used car as much as a new one. It's just three years old and still a highly relevant model for new car buyers. But there are now plenty of examples in the used car market too. So now might be a good time to consider one, especially if you are tired of waiting. Moreover, with car prices witnessing constant hikes, you might be able to get a used Seltos for a fairly good price.

New or used - the demand for the Kia Seltos does not slow down

Used Kia Seltos: What Does It Offer?

Bold, sharp and classy, the Kia Seltos gets the right lines and proportions that continue to age well. Despite seeing plenty of these on the road, it still manages to be fresh in appearance. Kia also brought two distinctive variant lines – Tech Line and GT Line on the Seltos – which further bring a fresh look to the SUV. That’s why considering one in the used car space becomes even more lucrative. It’s a similar story in the cabin. Well-appointed interiors, sturdy plastics and a premium finish, all make for a well-thought package. Quality levels are decent and the Seltos is a spacious five-seater with a large boot capacity of 433 litres.

The HTX and GTX variants of the Kia Seltos are more popularly available in the used car space

The Seltos became the compact SUV segment benchmark immediately after its launch with several segment-first features and peppy powertrain options. In fact, the 2019 Seltos came with features that will keep it relevant for years to come. The top-spec version comes equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It was also one of the first compact SUVs to get connected technology, along with an electric sunroof, a Bose sound system, an in-car air purifier, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting and a head-up display unit.

The 2020 version added features like remote engine start, emergency stop signal, an electric sunroof on lower trims and more, while the 2021 version saw the new Kia logo along with paddle shifters, additional voice commands and more features on the lower trims. The 2022 Seltos gets new Imperial blue and Sparkling silver shades, six airbags as standard along with a host of other features now available on the lower trims.

What About Safety?

As for safety, the Kia Seltos received three stars for adult occupant safety and two for child protection by the Global NCAP in 2020. All variants do get dual front airbags as standard while the older models came with six airbags on the top variants.

The 1.4-litre T-GDi DCT is the least fuel efficient in the real world, while the 1.5-litre petrol & diesel are more pocket-friendly

Engine Options?

Kia Seltos Specifications 1.5-Litre NA Petrol 1.4-Litre Turbo Petrol 1.5-Litre Turbo Diesel Displacement 1497 cc 1,353 cc 1493 cc Max Power 113 bhp @ 6,300 rpm 138 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 113 bhp @ 4,000 rpm Peak Torque 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm 242 Nm @ 1,500-3,200 rpm 250 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm Transmission 6-Speed MT/IMT/CVT 6-Speed MT/7-Speed DCT 6-Speed MT/AT/IMT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Certified) 16.5 Kmpl (MT), 16.5 (IMT), 16.8 Kmpl (CVT) 16.1 Kmpl (MT), 16.5 Kmpl (DCT) 20.83 Kmpl (MT), 18 Kmpl (AT), 21 Kmpl (IMT)

The Seltos gets 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines and there are five transmission choices – 6-speed manual, IVT or CVT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, 6-speed torque converter on the diesel and the new IMT that’s now offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The 1.4 DCT is performance-friendly but is also known to be the least efficient of all engine-gearbox combinations. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and turbo diesel are the more pocket-friendly alternatives.

Finding a used low-mileage Kia Seltos is easier with most cars having done between 30,000-40000 km on the odo

What Do You Get In The Used Market?

In the used car market, the premium HTK and the GTX variants are more commonly listed, which are also more loaded on the feature front. And that means you are getting a car that’s more adaptive to your future driving requirements. Moreover, finding low mileage examples of the Seltos is easier. Most cars have done about 30,000-40,000 km on the odometer. A lot of these cars are still within the three-year warranty period, which is extendable up to five years. The Kia Seltos is fairly reliable and there have been fewer concerns regarding the build quality. Considering that these engines are commonly shared with other Hyundai Group cars, parts availability is less of a concern.

2019 Kia Seltos Features 2020 Kia Seltos Features 2021 Kia Seltos Features 2022 Kia Seltos Features LED headlamps ESS is standard New Kia Logo 6 Airbags are standard UVO Connect with 37 features Voice Command Paddle Shifters TPMS is standard Electric sunroof HTX+ & GTX+ get dual tone colour options New Voice Commands Semi-leatherette seats on HTE, HTK, and HTK+ Cruise Control Smart-Key remote engine start on Auto variants IMT Gearbox on 1.5 NA Petrol IMT Gearbox on Diesel Head-up Display (HUD) LED room lamp & sunroof on HTX & GTX 1.5 Diesel-AT HTX+ Discontinued ESC, VSM, BA, & HAC offered on lower variants Bose Sound System Black leatherette interior on GTX & GTX+ New GTX(O) offered on 1.4 T-GDI petrol 4.2-inch console on HTX, HTX+ & GTX+ 360-degree Parking Camera, Ambient Lighting Front tray & Rear USB chargers now standard Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay & air purifier on HTK New Imperial Blue & Sparkling Silver colours 6 Airbags, ABS, ESC, VSM, HSA, Parking Sensors – Front & Rear Remote Engine Start on HTK+ Terrain Modes – Wet, Mud & Sand ESC HSA, TC offered on HTX

The Seltos is fairly loaded on features across most variants and the service cost is reasonable varying between Rs. 4,000-6,000

Watch Out For?

Do make a note of some of the common problems on the Seltos. Some early examples had issues with the infotainment system, while few customers reported problems with the dual-clutch transmission, which would overheat in dense traffic forcing owners to stop the vehicle till it cooled down. Some customers also complained about braking issues with the car, which would suddenly go hard. Do make sure to check the brakes when taking a test drive. Always get the pre-owned car inspected by professionals and only then pursue the transaction. Do note that the service interval on the Seltos is about 10,000 km or once a year, while the service cost varies between Rs. 4,000-6,000.

Why Buy:

An expansive list of engine & transmission options Feature loaded on most variants More cars with the connected tech available in the used market 1.5 NA petrol and 1.5 diesel are efficient Low service costs

Watch Out For:

Overheating issues in traffic with the DCT unit Low fuel efficiency on 1.4 DCT The touchscreen system hangs up on certain examples High demand in the used car space as well

The Seltos commands a premium in the used car market. Don't be surprised if used examples are listed close to their ex-showroom price

How Much Should You Pay?

2019 Kia Seltos Variants Used Car Price Range (Recommended by IBB) 1.5-Litre NA Petrol Rs. 9 Lakh – Rs. 13.5 Lakh 1.4-Litre T-GDi Petrol Rs. 11 Lakh – Rs. 14.5 Lakh 1.5-Litre Diesel Rs. 9.5 Lakh – Rs. 15 Lakh

The Kia Seltos remains in strong demand – be it new or used - that’s why do expect to see the owners asking for a premium in the used market too. Prices for a used Kia Seltos should start from about Rs. 9 lakh onwards for late-2019 examples, while 2020 models can command up to Rs. 19 lakh for the top-spec diesel automatic. That’s quite the premium over the average used car price for this car. The strong demand does give owners leverage in terms of the asking price.

Nevertheless, we would recommend checking for more examples. As more cars flood the used car market, you are bound to find the deal that works out for you. At least you will be able to circumvent the long waiting period on the new car.