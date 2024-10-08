Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7Skoda KylaqHyundai New Kona Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV: In Pictures

BYD has launched the eMAX 7 at a price tag of Rs 36,90 lakh. Here are a few detailed shots of the updated MPV.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The eMAX 7 is offered with two battery pack options
  • 55.4 kWh has a claimed range of 420 km
  • 71.8 kW offers a claimed range of 530 km

BYD India has launched the eMAX 7 electric MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two battery pack options, two variants, and in 6- and 7-seat configurations. The eMAX 7 replaces the e6, which has been on sale in the Indian market since 2022. Here are a few detailed shots of the refreshed model. 

 

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh

 

BYD e MAX 7 Launch LIVE Updates Price Features Specifications Images

The eMAX 7 gets a sharper fascia with the slim closed-off grille, sleeker headlamps, and sportier bumper.

BYD e MAX 7

For profile, the notable changes are to the alloy wheel designs, while at the rear it gets revised tail lamps and an updated bumper. 

BYD e MAX 7 5

The electric MPV is offered in four colour options: Harbour Grey, Quartz Blue, Cosmos Black, and Crystal White. 

BYD e MAX 7 1

The cabin gets a more significant update with the e6’s two-row 5-seat layout replaced by a three-row configuration and the option of captain seats in the second row. 

BYD e MAX 7 2

On the feature front, the entry Premium trim offers a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5.0-inch MID, LED headlamps, tail lights, and more. 

BYD e MAX 7 3

The top-spec Superior gets powered front seats with a ventilation function, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, and an ADAS suite. 

BYD e MAX 7 3

There are two variants to pick from: Premium and Superior, and both can be had with six- and seven-seat layouts.

BYD e MAX 7

The eMAX 7 is available in two different battery packs and motor outputs based on the variant.

BYD e MAX 7 4

The 71.8 kWh battery pack is retained but is now paired with a stronger 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor. This is offered in the Superior trim. 

BYD e MAX 7 2

The Premium trim is offered with a new 55.4 kWh unit paired with an electric motor producing a lower 161 bhp and 310 Nm. 

 

The larger pack offers a claimed range of 530 km, while the smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 420 km.

# BYD India# BYD eMAX 7# BYD eMAX 7 MPV# BYD eMAX 7 Launch# BYD eMAX 7 photos# BYD eMAX 7 Price# BYD eMAX 7 Pictures# eMAX 7# BYD cars in india# BYD cars# electric cars# electric vehicles# electric mobility# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All-electric MPV is offered in two variants and with two powertrain options.
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh
  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the BYD e6 MPV, which will receive a range of styling tweaks and a few new features
    BYD eMAX 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The facelifted BYD e6 MPV will launch in India with a new name, more features and with a third row of seats.
    BYD eMAX 7 India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Need To Know
  • Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More

Latest News

  • The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trims- Premium and Superior, in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations
    BYD eMAX 7: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Mahindra has increased prices of the XUV 3XO compact SUV for the first time since its launch.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Range Now Start At Rs 7.79 Lakh
  • The first unit of the Thar Roxx with VIN 001 was handed over to Aakash Minda who was also the winner of the auction for the first unit of the Thar 3-Door back in 2020
    First Mahindra Thar Roxx Sold At Auction For Rs 1.31 Crore; Delivered To Aakash Minda
  • The special edition Grand Vitara is based on the Alpha, Zeta and Delta trims and packs in complimentary accessories worth up to Rs 53,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition Launched In India
  • BYD has launched the eMAX 7 at a price tag of Rs 36,90 lakh. Here are a few detailed shots of the updated MPV.
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV: In Pictures
  • The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric due to a rise in consumer complaints about its e-scooters, prompting the company to address these concerns
    Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service
  • All-electric MPV is offered in two variants and with two powertrain options.
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh
  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the BYD e6 MPV, which will receive a range of styling tweaks and a few new features
    BYD eMAX 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The motorcycle is claimed to have the strongest power-to-weight ratio in the 450 MX class
    Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Officially Showcased
  • Based on the S(O) and the SX(O) trims, there will be four SE variants, with both petrol and diesel engines
    New Hyundai Creta SE Variants Launch Soon

Research More on BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

Expected Price : ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 8, 2024

Popular BYD Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved