BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV: In Pictures

BYD India has launched the eMAX 7 electric MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two battery pack options, two variants, and in 6- and 7-seat configurations. The eMAX 7 replaces the e6, which has been on sale in the Indian market since 2022. Here are a few detailed shots of the refreshed model.

The eMAX 7 gets a sharper fascia with the slim closed-off grille, sleeker headlamps, and sportier bumper.

For profile, the notable changes are to the alloy wheel designs, while at the rear it gets revised tail lamps and an updated bumper.

The electric MPV is offered in four colour options: Harbour Grey, Quartz Blue, Cosmos Black, and Crystal White.

The cabin gets a more significant update with the e6’s two-row 5-seat layout replaced by a three-row configuration and the option of captain seats in the second row.

On the feature front, the entry Premium trim offers a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5.0-inch MID, LED headlamps, tail lights, and more.

The top-spec Superior gets powered front seats with a ventilation function, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, and an ADAS suite.

There are two variants to pick from: Premium and Superior, and both can be had with six- and seven-seat layouts.

The eMAX 7 is available in two different battery packs and motor outputs based on the variant.

The 71.8 kWh battery pack is retained but is now paired with a stronger 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor. This is offered in the Superior trim.

The Premium trim is offered with a new 55.4 kWh unit paired with an electric motor producing a lower 161 bhp and 310 Nm.

The larger pack offers a claimed range of 530 km, while the smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 420 km.