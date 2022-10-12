Canoo Gets Order For 5,450 Electric Vans From Zeeba

Fleet management specialist Zeeba has placed a massive order of 5,450 electric vans from Canoo, the electric mobility startup that was founded by ex-BMW executives. Canoo which recently received a massive order from Walmart has now partnered with Zeeba where it has a binding agreement for delivering 3,000 electric vans and trucks by the end of 2024. Zeeba will buy the Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and the Lifestyle Vehicle for its long-term leasing portfolio.

This order comes after Walmart ordered 4,500 vehicles with an option to expand the arrangement to 10,000. Zeeba has chosen Canoo because of the flexibility of its modular design. Zeeba estimates that these vehicles will be used by its customers in the last-mile delivery space, mobile goods, ride-hailing, food delivery and trade professions.

Like many other brands, Zeeba is on a sustainability drive and wants to achieve 50 per cent electrification of its fleet in the first quarter of 2024.

"The LDV & LV are going to be a game changer for businesses we serve. Canoo technology will allow our SMB customers to effectively and efficiently operate their businesses while reducing their carbon footprint. Zeeba has very ambitious electrification goals and we want to achieve leadership in fleet technology,” said Mike Paletz, Chief Strategy Officer at Zeeba.

Canoo’s CEO Tony Aquila said that as the order book for his company is increasing, he will share the manufacturing plan shortly. Canoo’s custom electric vehicle platform is unique and has been devised in collaboration with Hyundai. It is so interesting that Apple wanted to acquire the company for its electric car project. Both the Canoo LDV and LV have 80 kWh battery packs with an estimated range of 400 km as the US EPA. Canoo says most updates for these vehicles will be done over the air and the targeted starting price for the LDV is $34,750 before destination charges and incentives.