You should know the basics, such as when to do a routine service or check-up. Keeping your car in good condition has other benefits, such as receiving a higher price if you decide to sell it.

We present a car maintenance and service checklist to help you keep your car in top condition. Let's dive in!

Short-Term Maintenance

Coolant & Oil Levels

You should check your oil and coolant levels after doing a few petrol top-ups. You should check the levels if you are going on a long trip. Low oil or coolant levels can damage your car, and you can save a lot of money by regularly filling them. You can refer to your car's manual to locate both.

Photo Credit: carloversautomotive.com

Air Filter

The air filter keeps out particulate and debris and regulates the engine's flowing air. By keeping your air filter in top condition, you can extend the life of your engine, decrease emissions, and improve fuel efficiency. Refer to your owner's manual to see how to maintain your air filter for your specific vehicle.

Tyre Pressure

You should check your tyres regularly as it helps with fuel economy and safety. Check the air pressure in your tyres on a regular basis, especially before long trips or when transporting heavy loads. The tyre pressure gauge can help you check the air pressure in your tyres, and don't forget to check the spare. Refer to your owner's manual to see how much air your tyres require.

Photo Credit: www.allstate.com

Long Term Maintenance

Inspect Struts and Shocks

The struts and shock absorbers help control impacts and rebound when they hit bumps. If you notice a reduction in smoothness or issues with control, then take it to the nearest repair shop. As a general rule, you should get this checked every 80,000 km.

Spark Plugs

The engine has spark plugs that power your vehicle by igniting air-mixture and gas. Your engine might lose power and not run optimally if the spark plugs aren't working properly. If you feel that your engine has some problems, take your car to a mechanic and check your spark plugs.

Rear and front differential

The differentials power the tyres and split torque. Vehicles with rear-wheel drive or front-wheel drive have only one differential. However, all-wheel-drive vehicles have a centre differential or a differential at both the rear and front. Your car's differential needs to be properly lubricated to function properly.

Transmission Fluid

Like engine oil helps the engine, transmission fluid helps your transmission function properly. Check your transmission fluid regularly, as a faulty transmission can cause a lot of damage.