Car Sales June 2020: Kia Sells 7275 Units Signalling A Path Of Recovery

The Kia Seltos has outperformed many established and new compact SUVs in terms of sales.

As the country still tries to recover from the lockdown imposed to halt the spread of the cornonavirus pandemic, the auto industry is limping towards the road to recovery. Kia Motors India clocked 7275 unit sales for the month of June 2020, indicating a path of recovery in the challenging environment. The lions share of the sales were of course of the Seltos with the company selling 7114 units while 161 Carnivals were sold in June 2020.

The Seltos in fact was the third most sold car in the country in June and that's a big achievement for sure. Besides focussing on adding more customers to the Kia family, Kia Motors India made sure to take care of safety and health of its existing customers. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said “While the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. Last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry. The COVID-19 and lockdown constraints limited our sales this month, but we are sure of delivering many more cars to our customers in July.”

The 2020 Kia Seltos was launched in June with more features

Kia also launched the refreshed Seltos in the country which comes loaded with 10 new features. Additionally, 8 existing features from top variants (like the sunroof) have been extended to lower variants. Also, Kia Seltos UVO connected car features has now been increased to 50+ such as Smart Watch connectivity and added Voice commands including UVO - Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia”.

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV will be launched by the festive season

Kia Motors India is now all set to relay its success with the launch of Kia Sonet in the coming months. The company says that the subcompact SUV will be equipped with many segment-first features along going big on design and the quality.



