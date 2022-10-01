Car Sales September 2022: Honda Cars India Records 29 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Honda Cars India recorded a growth of 29 per cent in September 2022 selling 8,714 units in the domestic market as compared to 6,765 units it sold a year ago. In the same month its exports recorded a slump of 21.28 per cent at 2,333 units as compared to 2,964 units exported in the corresponding month a year ago. Overall (Domestic + Export), the company recorded a growth on 13.54 per cent selling 11,047 units in September 2022 as compared to 9,729 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Sharing thoughts on the September 2022 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "The festive demand for has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month which is also a positive for the festive sales in terms of better availability of Honda cars during Navratras, Dussehra and Diwali period. Our volume models, Honda City and Amaze continue to nurture customer trust and clock good sales. City e:HEV is giving us additional opportunity to serve our customers with advanced electrified mobility solution and we are getting exceptional user feedback from them."

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the Japanese carmaker recorded a growth of 12.16 per cent as the company sold 7,769 units in the domestic market in August last year. The company's MoM exports growth remained flat as 2,356 units were exported in August 2022. The Honda City and Amaze facelift continue to be the major growth drivers for the Japanese brand in India.