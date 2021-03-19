carandbike logo
carandbike Awards 2021: KTM 390 Adventure Crowned Entry Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year

Based on the company's 390 Duke, the KTM 390 Adventure has already found great success among enthusiast in India, and it also managed to impress the jury members to win the 2021 CNB Entry Adventure Motorcycle of the Year Award.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The KTM 390 Adventure uses the same engine as the KTM 390 Duke, which is a 373 cc single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled and pumps out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque rating of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is BS6 compliant and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and KTM offers a bi-directional quick-shifter as a standard fitment.

The KTM 390 Adventure is manufactured in India at Bajaj Auto's plant in Chakan

The KTM 390 Adventure uses the same engine as the KTM 390 Duke, which is a 373 cc single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled and pumps out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque rating of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is BS6 compliant and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and KTM offers a bi-directional quick-shifter as a standard fitment.

Built around a lightweight trellis frame, the 390 Adventure motorcycle is a purpose-built off-road machine that promises to offer the same manic performance that the KTM 390 Duke is famous for and have the teeth to tackle off-road terrain as well. It gets a long-travel WP suspension with a travel of 170 mm upfront and 177 mm travel at the rear. In India, the KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹ 3.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

