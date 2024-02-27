car&bike awards 2024: Harley-Davidson X440 Is The Premium Motorcycle of the Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first product from the Hero-Harley collaboration
- It is the most affordable modern Harley and first to get a single-cylinder engine
- It faced tough competition from the KTM 250 Duke & Hero Karizma XMR
The Harley-Davidson X440 had some rather tough competition in the Premium Motorcycle of the Year category which also had nominees like the Hero Karizma XMR and the new-gen KTM 250 Duke. The Hero Karizma XMR was making a comeback after many years while the 250 Duke saw a thorough refurbishment. But it was the performance, handling and the competitive pricing of the Harley-Davidson X440 which sealed the deal for it.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Real World Review
First modern Harley to get a single-cylinder engine, built for India, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, the X440 offers engaging performance with decent levels of refinement and handling. The motorcycle. The 440 cc air/oil-cooled engine makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm.
In terms of features, the bike gets full LED lighting, and we must mention that the Harley-Davidson badge on the LED headlight and the indicators is a neat, premium touch. Then, you have a 3.5-inch colour TFT display which is housed in a circular pod and offers crisp output along with Bluetooth connectivity.
Excellent pricing, decent performance and a good set of features, the Harley-Davidson X440 comes across as a well-rounded package. And it serves as the perfect entry point into the Harley-Davidson family. The idea behind launching this motorcycle was to garner volumes and make Harley-Davidson as a brand more accessible to customers in India and with the X440, the company is well-poised to do exactly that.
