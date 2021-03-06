9 Cars In India Which Are Available With Only The Driver-Side Airbag Safety Feature

In a bid to make cars a lot safer, the government of India on Friday has mandated the provision of front passenger airbag for all cars from next month. As per the notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the deadline for fitment of co-driver airbag for all new vehicles is April 1, 2021. However, this new rule applies to existing models from August 31, 2021. Last year in December, the Transport Ministry proposed to make a front passenger-side airbag mandatory for all cars manufactured in India from June 1, 2021. While this is a big step forward, there are still some cars in the country which do not come with dual airbags as standard. We have a list of them right here for you.

Also Read: Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles​

The Maruti Suzuki Alto gets dual-airbag safety feature on all variants, except STD & LXI CNG

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The entry-level Maruti Alto 800 is one of the best-selling cars from India's leading automaker. The small car is currently offered with a driver-side airbag as standard fitment while the passenger-side airbag is available as an option. The STD and LXI (CNG) variants are not offered with co-driver airbags as a standard feature. Prices of the car range in between ₹ 2.99 lakh to ₹ 4.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets dual airbags safety feature on the top end model only

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti WagonR is another product from the Indo-Japanese carmaker that has helped the carmaker to churn good volumes month after month. Offered in both petrol and diesel versions, the WagonR will also be affected by the new safety norm. The car gets a driver airbag across all variants. While co-driver airbag is available only on the top-end ZXI variant, the other three variants get this feature as an option. The car retails in the bracket of ₹ 4.65 lakh to ₹ 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The lower variants of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso get a passenger airbag feature as an option

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is another car from the Indo-Japanese carmaker that is offered with an optional co-driver airbag. The top-of-the-line VXI+ trim gets dual airbags, while the remaining trims see co-driver airbag feature as optional. The prices of the car start at ₹ 3.70 lakh and go up to ₹ 5.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Lower trims of the Hyundai Santro misses out on dual-airbag safety feature

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai introduced the new Santro in the country in 2018, and it captured a decent amount of traction for the carmaker back then. The hatchback is the only car in Hyundai's portfolio that is offered with dual-airbag as standard across the line-up. The car comes loaded with plenty of safety features and even a driver-side airbag as standard. However, the co-driver airbag feature is offered only on the Sportz (AMT) and Asta models.

The front passenger airbag feature is offered as an optional on both Celerio and Celerio X

Maruti Celerio, Celerio X

The Celerio is another popular product from India's leading carmaker. Both Maruti Celerio and Celerio X cars come equipped with a range of safety features, including a standard driver airbag as standard. However, they get a front passenger-side airbag as an optional safety feature across the line-up. The carmaker is currently working on the new-generation Celerio which is likely to be launched later this year. The Celerio is priced from ₹ 4.53 lakh and go up to ₹ 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the Celerio X retails from ₹ 4.99 lakh onwards.

Passenger side front airbag is offered as an optional feature on the Kwid

Renault Kwid

The Kwid small car is one of the popular cars from the French automaker in the Indian market. Currently, the carmaker offers a co-driver airbag feature on the Kwid as an option. However, the car is equipped with driver-side airbag as a standard feature along with other safety features. The car gets a starting price of ₹ 3.12 lakh, going up to ₹ 5.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Datsun Redi-GO Facelift gets passenger airbag on top-of-the-line variant only

Datsun Redi-GO

The facelifted Datsun Redi-GO was introduced in the country last year with a starting price of ₹ 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated entry-level car comes equipped with a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD, seat-belt reminder, rear parking assist sensors, front disc brake and more. The car is also offered with dual-airbags only on the top-end T(O) variant. While the lower variants get driver-side airbag only.

The Mahindra Bolero also misses out on the dual-airbag safety feature

Mahindra Bolero

It was last year when the homegrown automaker launched the BS6 version of the Bolero in India. The BS6 model is priced in the range of ₹ 7.95 lakh to ₹ 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV packs several safety features including ABS, driver airbag, reverse parking sensor, co-driver detection system, seat belt reminder and more. However, it is the only car in Mahindra's portfolio that misses out on front passenger-side airbag safety feature.

The Maruti Eeco gets a driver-side airbag only

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The BS6 Maruti Suzuki Eeco went on sale last year in January and the S-CNG version of the van was introduced in March. For safety, the Eeco gets a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and front passenger seat belt reminder and more. However, the van misses out on the front passenger-side airbag feature. It is priced in India from ₹ 3.97 lakh, and the top-end model costs ₹ 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.