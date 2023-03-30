CFMoto 800NK Details Revealed

Based on the KTM 790 Duke engine, the CFMoto 800NK is the Chinese brand’s new middleweight naked which has been launched in the Chinese market.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
30-Mar-23 08:41 PM IST
CFMoto-800NK-1.jpg
Highlights
  • CFMoto 800NK powered by KTM 799 cc engine
  • CFMoto manufactures KTM engines in China
  • 43 mm USD, 320 mm twin discs, standard slipper clutch

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has launched its KTM 790 Duke-based middleweight naked, the CFMoto 800NK. The CFMoto 800NK is based on the same 799 cc LC8 engine of the KTM, built at the same factory where CFMoto builds engines for KTM. The 800 NK is powered by a 99 bhp version of KTM’s 799 cc parallel-twin engine. The 800NK has been revealed in two versions, with different levels of technology and equipment. 

 

Also Read: CFMoto 800NK Revealed

 

The 799 cc parallel-twin engine of the CFMoto 800NK makes 90 bhp, compared to the KTM's 105 bhp.

 

The bike features a distinctive and sharp stance, with a swept back angular v-shaped headlight with a central LED flanked by white daytime running lights on either side. The fuel tank shrouds wrap forward to align with the sides of the nose, and neatly match the headlight all the way to the tank, seat unit and tail. The base version of the CFMoto 800NK has an impressively light kerb weight of 186 kg, while the top version is 190 kg. 

 

Also Read: CFMoto 800NK Revealed In Type-Approval Documents

 

The top variant has a iPad-type 8-inch TFT screen with a dual-core processor.

 

Both variants use the same 43 mm fully adjustable upside down KYB fork and KYB monoshock, along with J Juan radial-mount four-piston calipers, with 320 mm twin discs on the front wheel. On the base variant, there’s enough and more features, which include cruise control, a 5-inch TFT dash with a smartphone mirroring system to allow navigation and music control from the screen.

 

Also Read: CFMoto 800MT Sport R Unveiled

 

The CFMoto 800NK is essentially a KTM 790 Duke in different clothing. It gets all the features, and in China, at a much lower cost than the KTM.C

Related Articles
India To Cut Gas Prices From April 1 After Review Panel Report
India To Cut Gas Prices From April 1 After Review Panel Report
3 hours ago
Russia's Rosneft Signs Deal To Boost Oil Supplies To India
Russia's Rosneft Signs Deal To Boost Oil Supplies To India
3 hours ago
US Battery Sourcing Guidance To Cut Some EV Tax Credits -Official
US Battery Sourcing Guidance To Cut Some EV Tax Credits -Official
3 hours ago
India's Gomechanic Acquired By Consortium Led By Car Parts Maker Lifelong
India's Gomechanic Acquired By Consortium Led By Car Parts Maker Lifelong
3 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner