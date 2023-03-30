CFMoto 800NK Details Revealed

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has launched its KTM 790 Duke-based middleweight naked, the CFMoto 800NK. The CFMoto 800NK is based on the same 799 cc LC8 engine of the KTM, built at the same factory where CFMoto builds engines for KTM. The 800 NK is powered by a 99 bhp version of KTM’s 799 cc parallel-twin engine. The 800NK has been revealed in two versions, with different levels of technology and equipment.

The 799 cc parallel-twin engine of the CFMoto 800NK makes 90 bhp, compared to the KTM's 105 bhp.

The bike features a distinctive and sharp stance, with a swept back angular v-shaped headlight with a central LED flanked by white daytime running lights on either side. The fuel tank shrouds wrap forward to align with the sides of the nose, and neatly match the headlight all the way to the tank, seat unit and tail. The base version of the CFMoto 800NK has an impressively light kerb weight of 186 kg, while the top version is 190 kg.

The top variant has a iPad-type 8-inch TFT screen with a dual-core processor.

Both variants use the same 43 mm fully adjustable upside down KYB fork and KYB monoshock, along with J Juan radial-mount four-piston calipers, with 320 mm twin discs on the front wheel. On the base variant, there’s enough and more features, which include cruise control, a 5-inch TFT dash with a smartphone mirroring system to allow navigation and music control from the screen.

The CFMoto 800NK is essentially a KTM 790 Duke in different clothing. It gets all the features, and in China, at a much lower cost than the KTM.C