Citroen C3 Aircross Teased Ahead Of Unveil

Citroen is all set to globally reveal its latest SUV, the Citroen C3 Aircross on April 27. The brand has teased the SUV again right before its unveil, pretty much revealing the car’s front end. The manufacturer had earlier teased the SUV's DRLs and headlamps in a photo. The car will share its platform with the C3 hatchback and be locally engineered and built in India. With respect to Citroen’s product portfolio, the car will sit between the C3 and C5 Aircross.

The first teaser released by the company revealed its DRLs and headlamps

While the front of the car does look very similar to the C3 with its split headlight setup, its higher stance and rugged profile give it a more muscular appearance. The car will also likely come with some changes made to its interior along with the addition of a few extra features from the C3. It will most likely come with two engine options in its portfolio: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit tuned for about 108 bhp and 190 Nm peak torque. The car will only likely be offered with a manual gearbox for now though an automatic variant might launch afterward. An electric version of the C3 Aircross is also expected to be on the cards.

The Citroen C3 is built on the CMP platform

When launched, the SUV's main rivals in the Indian Markets will include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the mild-hybrid Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.