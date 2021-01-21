Citroen To Open 10 Showrooms In 10 Cities Ahead Of C5 AirCross Launch

Citroen India is all set to launch the C5 AirCross in the country in the first quarter of 2021. The company, therefore, has started to scale up operations to make sure that the car reaches the right markets. So, for starters, the company will launch 10 showrooms in 10 cities before the launch of the Citroen C5 AirCross. The cities that have been targeted in this first phase are Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Cochin and Kolkata. All these cities will get the La Maison Citroen showrooms which will help customers engage with the company in a 'phygital' manner.

All the 10 showrooms will follow the La Maison format

All the showrooms will come with 3D configurators to help customers customise their cars. With these new showrooms, Citroen wants to keep the engagement going, as the company calls it 'from brick to click'. The company will maintain the La Maison format for all its dealerships in the country and while there are plans to ramp up these showrooms in the coming years, for now, the company will stick to just 10 showrooms. carandbike's question was answered by Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Citroen India and he said, "I am not sure whether we can give you a number yet but we start with 10 cities first and of course, our digital platform will also help us cover some more ground."

All showrooms will get a 3D configurator to help consumers customise their cars

The question on the average cost per dealership remained unanswered as the company said that the cost depended on the city and also the locality in which it is placed. With the 10 dealerships, coming in the first quarter of this year, the company is looking to push the C5 AirCross to the Indian market and promises that more products will be launched in the coming years

