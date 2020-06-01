Coronavirus Pandemic: Great Wall Motor Initiates Relief Program For Delhi NCR And Pune

Chinese SUV manufacturer Great Wall Motor (GWM) has rolled out relief assistance for Delhi NCR and Pune, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. These are two of the worst affected areas due to COVID-19. GWM will be supplying relief kits to the underprivileged in these two cities and has partnered with CARE India for the same. The relief kits comprise of groceries such as wheat, pulses, rice, sugar, cooking oil, spices etc. Each ration kit can sustain a family of five people for up to a month. GWM India plans to reach out to a large migrant population comprising daily wage labourers, street dwellers and subsistence workers through CARE India. The company laid down a blueprint, an activity plan for the same.

(Great Wall Motors made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo)

James Yang, President, GWM India, said, "At this difficult juncture, GWM feels responsible to support the less fortunate in every possible manner. Our aim is not to just provide food to the families but a kit that has all the essential elements that are needed for a family of five members to be able to sustain for a month and focus on safe, clean & sanitised environment by including items of daily hygiene in the kit. We would like to show our commitment to society in India by trying to help people in need tide over these difficult times. Our endeavour is to stand firmly united with the government to fight this pandemic. "

The top management of GWM India James Yang, President, Parker Shi, Managing Director and Hardeep Singh Brar, Director, Sales and Marketing are personally involved in this program. Great Wall Motors will commence its India operations in 2021 and work has begun at the company's new Talegaon facility in Maharashtra (formerly owned by General Motors), as the company plans to make in-roads in the country with a number of models.

