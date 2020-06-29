Coronavirus Pandemic: Mumbai Police Issues Road Travel Guidelines; Violation Could Get Your Vehicle Seized

The Mumbai police on Sunday shared new lockdown guidelines under the 'Mission Begin Again' initiative urging Mumbaikars to follow them strictly and act responsibly as a citizen for their own safety. As per the new guidelines, all the vehicles found plying beyond a 2 km radius from their residence without a valid reason will be impounded. The police department addressed the Mumbaikars via Twitter asking them to strictly follow guidelines issued by the state government and ensure all the precautions are taken while moving out.
Also Read: India's First Mobile Lab For Coronavirus Testing Launched
राज्य सरकारच्या सूचनांनुसार मुंबई टप्प्याटप्प्याने पुन्हा सुरळीत होत आहे. परंतु अनेक ठिकाणी नियमांचे उल्लंघन झाल्याचे निदर्शनास आले आहे.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020
आम्ही मुंबईकरांना जबाबदारीने वागण्याचे व सर्व मार्गदर्शक तत्त्वांचे पालन करण्याचे आवाहन करतो.#UnlockResponsibly pic.twitter.com/dCHZNlHLHe
As the city reopens in a phased manner, it is observed that many are violating the norms, confirmed Mumbai Police in a tweet. This decision has been taken to prevent overcrowding at several public places as Covid-19 cases are increasing enormously across the city.
Apart from this, individuals need to follow social distancing guidelines while stepping out from their residence. Moreover, wearing face masks is mandatory for everyone hitting the road. The night curfew still stands in place and no movement is allowed except for essential activities between 9 pm and 5 am.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.