Coronavirus Pandemic: Mumbai Police Issues Road Travel Guidelines; Violation Could Get Your Vehicle Seized

Moving away from your residence beyond a 2 km radius other than essential services is now prohibited. The Mumbai Police on Sunday issued new guidelines stating all vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded.

Crossing the 2-km radius in Mumbai from your residence without a valid reason will land you in trouble

Highlights

  • Social distancing & face masks are compulsory all the time
  • Vehicles plying beyond 2 km radius without valid reason will be impounded
  • All outdoor movements should be restricted for essential activities

The Mumbai police on Sunday shared new lockdown guidelines under the 'Mission Begin Again' initiative urging Mumbaikars to follow them strictly and act responsibly as a citizen for their own safety. As per the new guidelines, all the vehicles found plying beyond a 2 km radius from their residence without a valid reason will be impounded. The police department addressed the Mumbaikars via Twitter asking them to strictly follow guidelines issued by the state government and ensure all the precautions are taken while moving out.

As the city reopens in a phased manner, it is observed that many are violating the norms, confirmed Mumbai Police in a tweet. This decision has been taken to prevent overcrowding at several public places as Covid-19 cases are increasing enormously across the city.

All vehicles found plying 2 km away from their local area without a valid reason will be impounded

The Mumbai Police has appealed to the citizens to act responsibly & adhere to these guidelines at all times to hep reduce the spread of Covid-19.  The tweet also mentions that the movement beyond 2 km will be permitted only for attending office or during medical emergencies. Notably, visits to markets and salons beyond a 2 km radius from the residence are completely prohibited and, strict actions will be taken against all persons violating the norms.
Apart from this, individuals need to follow social distancing guidelines while stepping out from their residence. Moreover, wearing face masks is mandatory for everyone hitting the road. The night curfew still stands in place and no movement is allowed except for essential activities between 9 pm and 5 am.

