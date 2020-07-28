New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Marcopolo Plant In Karnataka To Remain Shut For 8 Days

The Tata Marcopolo bus plant will remain shut from July 26 to August 2, 2020 for fumigation exercise. The plant is located in the Dharwad district, in Karnataka, which is seeing a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The company says the Tata Marcopolo bus plant will remain shut for 8 days for fumigation exercise

Highlights

  • The Tata Marcopolo bus plant will be closed from July 26 to August 2
  • The plant is in Dharwad district which has high number of COVID-19 cases
  • Normal plant operations are scheduled to commence from 3 August 2020

Amidst the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Dharwad district, Karnataka, Tata Motors has decided to shut the Tata Marcopolo bus plant for 8 days for fumigation exercise. The plant will remain closed from July 26 to August 2, 2020, and during this period, only a handful of staff will be present on the premises for essential services and some maintenance work. While certain media reports suggest that some factory employees have tested COVID positive, the company has declined to comment on it. The Dharwad district is one of the highly affected areas in Karnataka, and the district has already reported over 3000 coronavirus cases so far.

Also Read: Tata Launches New Connected Fleet Management System For Commercial Vehicles

Commenting on the development, a Tata Motors spokesperson said, "A thorough fumigation exercise is being undertaken within the factory premises, beyond the regular sanitisation undertaken on a daily basis. It will be conducted over 8-days from 26 July-2 August 2020, comprehensively covering all sections of the plant. During this period, the plant will have skeletal manpower to address only essential services and some maintenance requirements. Normal plant operations are scheduled to commence effective 3 August 2020."

Also Read: Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Decline By 64% In Q1, FY2021

0eqmdris

Tata Marcopolo is the joint venture company between Tata Motors and Brazilian bus and coach manufacturer Marcopolo S.A.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Tata Group Donates 20 Tata Winger Ambulances And 100 Ventilators To BMC Mumbai

Tata Marcopolo is the joint venture company between Tata Motors and Brazilian bus and coach manufacturer Marcopolo S.A.. The company says that since resuming operations in May, the plant has been following a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deter the spread of the coronavirus. The company's preventive measures include - regular sanitisation of the factory premises, the mandatory wearing of masks and practising social distancing at various lines and processes as well as in the office and canteen areas.

Also Read: Ashesh Dhar, Tata Motors' EV Sales Head, Passes Away

0 Comments

Talking about the SPOs, the spokesperson added, "Everybody entering the plant is screened twice on a daily basis, at entry and exit. Further, infrastructure and fittings have been redesigned with foot-operated sanitizers and taps for cleansing hands and drinking water. Employee transport vehicles too are properly disinfected after every trip."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tata models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.29 - 9.34 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.75 - 7.49 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.61 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 7.59 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 6.7 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 2
x
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Ford Figo Aspire is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Ford Figo Aspire is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Ford EcoSport is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Ford EcoSport is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV's Bookings To Open On August 7
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV's Bookings To Open On August 7
Select your City
or select from popular cities