Coronavirus: Tata Group Donates 20 Tata Winger Ambulances And 100 Ventilators To BMC Mumbai

Maharashtra remains one of the worst-affected states by the Coronavirus pandemic with maximum number of cases in Mumbai. The ambulances and ventilators will help the frontline warriors to fight the crisis.

The Tata Winger ambulances are based on the all-new Winer, which was shown at the 2020 Auto Expo

  • The Tata Group has also donated Rs. 10 crore to BMC for Plasma trials
  • The new Tata Winger was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February
  • The Winger meets the AIS 125 ambulance norms and gets multiple trims

The Tata Group has handed over 20 Tata Winger ambulances and 100 ventilators to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The donation was announced by Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra State Minister of Tourism and Environment in a series of tweets, and is part of the Indian conglomerate's efforts towards helping the frontline workers during the crisis. The vehicles were handed over in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Tata Sons Board Member N Chandrasekaran. Furthermore, Aaditya Thackeray revealed that the Tata Group has also donated ₹ 10 crore to the BMC for the Plasma trials in Mumbai.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Force Motors Delivered Over 1000 Ambulances To Andhra Pradesh Government

Bolt

The Tata Winger Ambulance is based on the all-new version of the UV that was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. The new Winger is offered in two variants - 3200 WB and the 3488 WB. Tata says the Winger Ambulance complies with the AIS 125 part 1 norms and can be ordered for patient transport, basic life support, advanced life support or just as a shell. The model draws power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder, BS6 compliant, diesel engine that develops 98 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The updated Tata Winger also comes with a new fleet management system, vehicle telematics, front disc brakes, and more. The UV carries a complete new look over its predecessor with a larger body, bold front styling, split headlamp design mimicking the brand's passenger cars and a taller stance.

Also Read: Tata Motors Taking A Multi-Pronged Approach To Deal With Coronavirus Crisis

With Mumbai being one of the worst-affected cities due to the pandemic, the additional ambulances and ventilators will help the frontline warriors to fight the crisis. At the time of publishing this report, the state of Maharashtra had recorded nearly 2.12 lakh cases with 89,699 active cases. The city of Mumbai has the maximum cases with over 45,000 people affected, followed by Thane with over 13,600 cases and Pune that has seen over 9,900 cases so far.

The Tata Winger Ambulance uses the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that devlops 98 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque

The suburbs of Mumbai have recorded over 5,300 cases since March this year. The silver lining though is that the recovery rate in the state has increased to nearly 61 per cent. Apart from contributing to the municipal body, the Tata Group has also setup an Immunology and Virus Infection Research Center. Tata Motors also extended the warranty and free services for its passenger and commercial vehicle customers during the lockdown period.

