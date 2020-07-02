Coronavirus Pandemic: Force Motors Delivered Over 1000 Ambulances To Andhra Pradesh Government

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases are rising with the easing of the lockdown, state governments as well as local administrations are looking to strengthen health care infrastructure. Force Motors has supplied over 1,000 Traveller ambulances to help the Andhra Pradesh state government in its fight against the pandemic. The Indian automobile manufacturer is one of the few companies that is capable of in-house manufacturing and supplying a full range of ambulances. Out of the 1000 ambulances provided to the Andhra Pradesh government, the company has supplied 656 mobile medical units, 282 basic life support ambulances and 120 advance life support ambulances.

The Andhra Pradesh government flagged off over 1000 Force Traveller ambulances today. In these trying times, such initiatives are bound to make a huge difference. We are very happy that the Govt. of AP reposed their trust in the reliable range of Force Traveller Ambulances. pic.twitter.com/jQUd1RGOfU — Force Motors Ltd. (@ForceMotorsFML) July 1, 2020

The Mobile Medical units are also equipped with COVID-19 screening facilities and can be accessed by dialling 104. The advanced life support ambulances come with in-built provision to mount life-saving equipment such as a defibrillator, transport ventilator, BP Apparatus, scoop stretcher, spine board etc., that are necessary for treating critically ill patients while on the move.

To fight this pandemic, the state governments and local administration are planning to mix different categories of ambulances, so that they can be deployed as per the situation. Moreover, the mobile medical units from the automobile manufacturer are capable to function as primary health centres even in remote locations, designed to provide consultation and treatment.

The company claims that the 'Made in India' Traveller range of fully-factory built ambulances are preferred by the health departments, hospitals and service provider, particularly for its performance, reliability and durability.

Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, "The ongoing pandemic has suddenly highlighted the inadequacies in our healthcare system. It is very heartening to see that local administrations and state governments are responding quickly by upgrading their public health delivery systems. We are very happy that the Govt. of AP reposed their trust in the proven and reliable range of Force Traveller Ambulances and look forward to supporting such initiatives in other states".

