Coronavirus Lockdown: Mumbai Police Seizes Over 16000 Vehicles For Violating Road Travel Guidelines

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Mumbai police recently issued new lockdown guidelines that prohibit residents from travelling outside a 2 km radius from their homes. The city police on Sunday, June 28, had said that any vehicle found plying beyond the stipulated perimeter from their residence, without a valid reason, will be seized. Now, the Mumbai Police has announced via its Twitter handle that on the first day of the new lockdown regime, June 29, the department seized 16,291 vehicles for violating the rules of phase-wise unlocking.

We request citizens to cooperate by adhering to the guidelines. Do not travel unnecessarily without any valid reason (emergency/essentials) or for any non-permitted activity & #BeatTheVirus pic.twitter.com/EMIVngbj1N — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 29, 2020

As the city reopens in phases under the guidelines of the State Government, it has been observed that many are violating the norms.



We appeal Mumbaikars to act responsibly & follow these guidelines at all times so that we can defeat COVID-19.#UnlockResponsibly pic.twitter.com/cj1aEr7nT1 June 28, 2020

The Maharashtra government is implementing phase-wise unlocking, and the police department, under the 'Mission Begin Again' initiative had urged Mumbaikars to follow them strictly and act responsibly as a citizen for their safety. As the city reopened in a phased manner, the police department observed that many are violating the norms. Thus, the new rules were brought into effect to prevent overcrowding at public places as COVID-19 cases have been increasing enormously across the city.

In its tweet, Mumbai Police had mentioned that movement beyond 2 km will be permitted only for attending office or during medical emergencies, while other activities, like buying daily essentials, will need to be taken care off within the 2 km radius. Apart from these, people will need to practice social distancing when outside and wearing face masks are mandatory for everyone. The night curfew still stands in place and no movement is allowed except for essential activities between 9 pm and 5 am.

