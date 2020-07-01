New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Mumbai Police Seizes Over 16000 Vehicles For Violating Road Travel Guidelines

As per the new safety guidelines, the Mumbai Police had said that all the vehicles found plying beyond a 2 km radius from their residence for anything other than essential services will be impounded.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
On June 29, the police department seized 16,291 vehicles for violating the rules of phase-wise unlocking

Highlights

  • On June 29, the Mumbai Police impounded 16,291 vehicles
  • Vehicles plying beyond 2 km radius without valid reason will be impounded
  • All outdoor movements should be restricted for essential activities

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Mumbai police recently issued new lockdown guidelines that prohibit residents from travelling outside a 2 km radius from their homes. The city police on Sunday, June 28, had said that any vehicle found plying beyond the stipulated perimeter from their residence, without a valid reason, will be seized. Now, the Mumbai Police has announced via its Twitter handle that on the first day of the new lockdown regime, June 29, the department seized 16,291 vehicles for violating the rules of phase-wise unlocking.

Reiterating the seriousness of the issue, the Mumbai Police, in its latest tweet said, "We request citizens to cooperate by adhering to the guidelines. Do not travel unnecessarily without any valid reason (emergency/essentials) or for any non-permitted activity and beat the virus."

The Maharashtra government is implementing phase-wise unlocking, and the police department, under the 'Mission Begin Again' initiative had urged Mumbaikars to follow them strictly and act responsibly as a citizen for their safety. As the city reopened in a phased manner, the police department observed that many are violating the norms. Thus, the new rules were brought into effect to prevent overcrowding at public places as COVID-19 cases have been increasing enormously across the city.

Also Read: India's First Mobile Lab For Coronavirus Testing Launched

tdh2kf2

Mumbai Police had mentioned that movement beyond 2 km will be permitted only for attending office or for medical emergencies

0 Comments

In its tweet, Mumbai Police had mentioned that movement beyond 2 km will be permitted only for attending office or during medical emergencies, while other activities, like buying daily essentials, will need to be taken care off within the 2 km radius. Apart from these, people will need to practice social distancing when outside and wearing face masks are mandatory for everyone. The night curfew still stands in place and no movement is allowed except for essential activities between 9 pm and 5 am.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 1
x
Hero Xtreme 160R Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 99,950
Hero Xtreme 160R Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 99,950
The Return Of The King: All-New Honda City Review
The Return Of The King: All-New Honda City Review
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities