Tata Motors Delivers 181 Winger Veterinary Vans to the Government Of Odisha

Tata Motors has delivered 181 customised Winger veterinary vans to the government of Odisha. These vehicles were flagged off by the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, alongside representatives from the Odisha government and Tata Motors. These customised Tata Winger vans are intended to serve as veterinary vans for the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in the Odisha government.

Tata Motors secured the top position in the bidding process, following the rules set by the government, and delivered a fleet of fully-equipped Winger veterinary vans. The process of bidding took place electronically through the government's e-marketplace.

Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Srivastava, Business Head, CV Passengers, Tata Motors, said, "Tata Motors is happy to deliver 181 veterinary vans to the Government of Odisha, ushering in a new era of animal healthcare accessibility. Through the delivery of purpose-built Winger veterinary vans, we are committed to advancing the state’s vision of widespread veterinary services. These innovative vans are meticulously engineered to ensure efficient operations across Odisha."

The Tata Winger is equipped with a 2.2-litre engine, offering improved torque and fuel efficiency. It includes features like an ECO switch and a gear shift advisor. Moreover, it has an independent front suspension with anti-roll bars and hydraulic shock absorbers.

