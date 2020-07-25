Ashesh Dhar, Tata Motors' EV Sales Head, Passes Away

Ashesh Dhar, the Head of Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Electric Vehicles, Tata Motors, passed away on Friday. The reason behind his sudden demise is believed to be a cardiac arrest. We at carandbike offers our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Ashesh's family and his loved ones during this difficult time.

Ashesh Dhar started his career in the Indian automobile industry way back in the year 1991 as a graduate engineer trainee. He was later confirmed as a sales officer for handling 14 dealers of Maharashtra & Goa. He had also worked with several big automotive brands such as Mahindra, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto.

He joined Tata Motors as Head of Sales Support, Utility Vehicles and Tata Motors Assured divisions in 2011. Climbing up the ladder, Ashesh was appointed as the Head of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Electric Vehicles in July 2018. Ashesh Dhar was an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

