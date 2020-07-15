Tata Launches New Connected Fleet Management System For Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motor has launched a new digital fleet management platform for commercial vehicles called Fleet Edge. The new connected vehicle solution is capable of processing a large amount of data generated by the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) and offers real-time insights for track and trace, vehicle health, driving behaviour, real-time fuel efficiency and fuel loss alert. The company has been offering factory-fitted telematics units with its medium and heavy commercial vehicles since 2012, and currently over 2 lakh Tata CVs.

Tata's Fleet Edge is a connected system that allows owners to manage their fleet even more efficiently through a user-friendly interface

The new Fleet Edge connected fleet management system will allow customers to manage their fleet even more efficiently through a user-friendly interface, which can be accessed on smartphones via an app, on a real-time basis. The system also allows fleet owners to track the due date of the important vehicle documents. Tata says that the Fleet Edge solution is relevant and beneficial across fleet size and is available with the entire M&HCV BS6 range of trucks and buses and a select range of I&LCV and SCV models. Tata Motors' new BS6 range of connected Tata trucks also come with an in-built embedded SIM.

Fleet edge will be available with the entire M&HCV BS6 range of buses and trucks along with a select range of I&LCV and SCV models

Talking about Fleet Edge, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "With Fleet Edge, we have set a new benchmark by providing customers more information and greater control over their fleet and their operations, remotely. We're taking data from the vehicles and using it to help our customers improve their operations. We will consistently build and introduce enhancements to the Fleet Edge solution to provide more relevant and customised intelligence for fleet owners and managers to make informed decisions. The more insights we provide, the more efficient they become by optimising fleet performance and reducing costs."

The Telematics Control Unit used in Fleet Edge is AIS 140 compliant, which means the system comes with safety and security functions including the emergency buttons and vehicle location tracking communication to Government-authorised backend servers. Also, the system ensures that fleet owners are always connected to their truck drivers and the vehicles, offering better control over the entire business operations. The system also monitors unauthorised vehicle movements and gives the owner the exact location of the vehicle with a user-friendly graphical map.

