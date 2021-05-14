COVID-19: Chennai Civic Body To Convert 250 Taxis Into Mini Ambulances

At a time when India is gripped by a debilitating second wave of the coronavirus crisis, there are several firms, NGOs and even individuals who are coming forward to help the patients in whichever way possible. While we have heard and read of several such initiatives in the national capital, now such initiatives are being undertaken even in Chennai which is seeing a spike in COVID positive cases. The civic body in Chennai has converted 250 taxis to ambulances as a transportation solution for patients.

On Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation rolled out 250 Covid-special taxis as mini-ambulances. Twenty vehicles were flagged off from Rippon Building Municipal Administration by Minister KN Nehru. Speaking to India Today, Gagandeep Singh Bedi - Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation said, "The main idea is to reduce the pressure on the '108' ambulance. Presently, people who don't need oxygen are also using the services of these ambulances, which affects its availability for those who need oxygen support."

The body decided to convert regular taxis and cars to makeshift ambulances. These ambulances do not have direct oxygen support but will have a partition system ensuring that the driver doesn't breathe the same air as the patient. The civic body will allocate 15 vehicles in each zone and have ordered 250 vehicles which will be converted to car ambulances or makeshift ambulances. "All those who need transportation to Covid care centres, screening centres or to hospital but do not require oxygen, zonal officers will ensure they get a taxi," Singh added. Chennai is currently reporting an average of 7000 cases per day and ambulances are lining up outside major hospitals seeking oxygen beds.

Source: India Today

