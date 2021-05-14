UnitedByBlood Launches OxyTaxi Service In Delhi Delivering Oxygen At Doorstep

India has been reporting record COVID positive cases for almost a month now and Delhi has been the epicentre. There's been a major dearth of oxygen supply in the national capital at a time when there are hundreds of people calling for it. We have also heard or read about incidents where people are trying to get oxygen cylinders and concentrators for a far higher price. There are NGOs that too are trying to provide oxygen to those in need and UnitedByBlood is now joining the initiative.

Free Oxygen Delivery at your doorstep! #UnitedByBlood launches #OxyTaxi for Delhi Residents who are facing problems in reaching the refilling stations. Log in to https://t.co/KAFTZXpdGd and register your request. You will be intimated the estimated time of O2 home delivery! pic.twitter.com/TBXPLtgmeH — unitedbyblood (@unitedbyblood18) May 13, 2021

The organisation - UnitedByBlood will be delivering oxygen at the doorstep of citizens in Delhi-NCR without any delivery charge. It has launched OxyTaxi for the residents of Delhi who are facing problems in reaching the refilling stations. Now the best part about this initiative is that it helps people to abide the lockdown as well as they don't need to step out to particularly get oxygen for their family members, especially when the chance of them being already infected is high. Moreover, the service will also help senior citizens and people who don't drive or don't own a vehicle. They just simply need to log in to Unitedbyblood.com and register their request. They will be intimated about the estimated time of O2 home delivery.

TYCIA has also launched the Auto Ambulance service in Delhi.

NGOs like Turn Your Concern Into Action (TYCIA) foundation and automakers Mahindra and MG Motor are also helping in expediting the supply of oxygen in COVID-19 hit areas. TYCIA foundation has joined hands with Rajya Sabha to roll out 10 Auto Ambulances in the national capital. These auto rickshaw ambulances are essentially to carry COVID positive patients who need immediate medical help. They are all sanitised and are equipped with oxygen cylinders.

