Delhi's First Drive-In Vaccination Centre To Begin Operation On May 26

Few cities like Mumbai, Bhopal and Indore among others have already come-up with drive-in vaccination centres where people can get their doses inside their vehicles, being able to maintain adequate social distancing. In fact, drive-in vaccination centres were functional even in Noida and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR) and we were quite surprised why the National capital was lacking behind. That said, Delhi government has partnered with Aakash Healthcare Super Hospital to open its first drive-in COVID vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to inaugurate the facility on May 26, Wednesday.

Mumbai gets its first drive-in vaccination centre in Dadar.

Today, the National Capital recorded 1550 positive cases of COVID-19 and 207 death cases and vaccine is the best shield available from this deadly virus at present. That said, getting a vaccination slot on the COWIN portal has been a struggle for majority of us in India and best way to overcome this challenge is to increase the number of vaccination centres as locations are still limited. Now setting-up new centres is an expensive affair and so drive-in vaccination centres are quite an economical and comparatively safer solution to get the work done.

The Drive-in vaccination centre in Bhopal.

India's first drive-in vaccination centre started in Dadar, Mumbai and the service is only for the senior citizens and people with disabilities. Last week, Park+ had organised a Drive-In vaccination camp in DLF Mall of India, Noida and DLF Cyber Hub in Gurgaon in a bid to enable citizens to maintain social distancing by getting vaccinated in the safety of their cars.