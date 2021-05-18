COVID-19: List Of Cities Offering Drive-In Vaccination In India

At a time when India is gripped by one of the worst crisis situations, the only cure saving the citizens are vaccine doses. Again, it's a huge challenge to get a population as large as ours vaccinated. While mass production and procurement of vaccines to suffice our need is one challenge we're dealing with, another is of limited locations conducting the vaccination drive and vast gathering around them. Therefore, few cities have come up with drive-in vaccination centres where people can get their doses inside their vehicles, being able to maintain adequate social distancing. Here's a list of the cities that already have operating drive-in vaccination centres.

Mumbai

Mumbai gets its first drive-in vaccination centre in Dadar.

Maharashtra's first drive-in vaccination centre started in Mumbai earlier this month. The vaccination centre is located in Dadar West, at the Kohinoor public parking centre, and about 200 people can use the drive-in facility and get vaccinated in a day. Moreover, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to open drive-in vaccination centre in every Zone.

Delhi

New Delhi is also expected to get a new Drive-In vaccination centre soon. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) plans to set up the first one in its parking lots to help diversify the crowd. According to news reports, the civic body is waiting for a formal approval from the Delhi government to go ahead with the plan.

Gurugram

A senior citizens getting vaccinated inside her car.

Park+, a app-based startup that's into providing parking solution is malls, has organised drive-in vaccination camps in Gurugram at three locations - Ambience mall, DLF City center and DLF Cyber hub. These malls will allow citizens only through prior appointments and the booking can be done on Co-WIN portals. These drive-in centres are offering the first dose of vaccination only to people above 45 years of age.

Noida

Drive-In vaccination centre in Noida.

Noida was the next location where Park+ started with the drive-in vaccination camp. The camp was setup in DLF Mall of India, Noida on May 17 in a bid to enable citizens to maintain social distancing by getting vaccinated in the safety of their cars. The company has taken this initiative along with Gautam Budh Nagar administration. DLF Mall of India, will allow citizens to get vaccinated between 9 AM - 5 PM in the parking lot of the mall, but only through prior appointments and the booking can be done on Co-WIN portals. These drive-in centres are offering the first dose of vaccination only to people above 45 years of age.

Bhopal

Drive-in Theatre converted into vaccination centre in Bhopal.

What was once a drive-in movie theatre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has now been turned into a COVID-19 drive-in vaccination centre. The Madhya Pradesh tourism corporation started the drive-in centre at Hotel Lake View Ashoka in the city where immunisation started from May 1 when the centre launched the phase 3 vaccination drive for those above the age of 18 across India.

