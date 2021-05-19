carandbike logo
COVID-19: Hyundai India Extends Support To Tamil Nadu Government

As a part of the Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief initiative, earlier the automaker had announced offering infrastructural assistance to the affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Shubham Parashar
Hyundai announced it will offer infrastructural assistance to COVID affected states. expand View Photos
Hyundai announced it will offer infrastructural assistance to COVID affected states.

Highlights

  • Hyundai announced that it will offer assistance to the affected states
  • Hyundai donated Rs. 5 crore to the 'Chief Minister Public Relief Fund
  • A donation of Rs. 5 crore worth of medicare equipment has been announced

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has donated ₹ 5 crore to the 'Chief Minister Public Relief Fund' under Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 relief initiative. The donation was handed over to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - Thiru M K Stalin. Moreover, a donation of ₹ 5 crore worth of medicare equipment has been announced, including medical equipment such as High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines, Bipap machines, Oxygen concentrators and two oxygen plants which will be set up at government hospitals in Tondiarpet and Tambaram.

Also Read: How Auto Manufacturers Are Contributing To COVID-19 Relief Measures

Hyundai India started with its plant operations in the state almost two decades ago.

Commenting on the contribution, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Hyundai has always stood by the government of Tamil Nadu in its most trying times. Today, when the state is fighting strong against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, we have once again put together a package to help the state overcome the crisis. This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state that has been the Home of Hyundai in India for over two decades. In line with our global vision - 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai is committed to undertake every effort to help India overcome this unprecedented calamity."

Also Read: COVID-19: Hyundai Extends Warranty & Free Service By Two Months; Offers Free Roadside Assistance

Earlier, Hyundai said that it will deploy resources by setting up oxygen generating plants in hospitals.

Last year, the Korean carmaker had provided a similar support of ₹ 10 crores to the state towards multiple pandemic relief activities. As a part of the Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief initiative, earlier the automaker had announced offering infrastructural assistance to the affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The company said that it will deploy resources by setting up oxygen generating plants in hospitals. It will also help hospitals to become self-sufficient in oxygen. Other than Hyundai, automakers like Maruti Suzuki Ford, MG Motor, Mahindra and Bajaj among others have also been contributing towards COVID relief initiatives.

