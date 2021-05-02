Hyundai India became the latest automaker to join the fight against the deadly COVID-19. In a wake of a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Hyundai India has announced a relief package of ₹ 20 crore which will be donated through its philanthropic arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF). As a part of the Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief initiative, the South Korean automaker has announced a series of measures to offer infrastructural assistance to affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Hyundai has announced relief measures for COVID-19 to the most affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Under this relief program, the automaker will deploy its resources by setting up oxygen generating plants in hospitals, which will help in providing aid to critical patients. It will also help hospitals to become self-sufficient in oxygen. Hyundai will also install Medicare facilities and provide support staff to various hospitals and cater to their operational cost for the next three months, and even further if required. It will also augment its Mobile Medical Units and Telemedicine Clinics in rural areas to break the chain of COVID-19.

Commenting on the relief measures, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "The second wave of this COVID-19 Pandemic has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation. In times of despair we often lose hope amidst the chaos, but it is also times such as these that brings out the best of humanity with in us all. To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and states, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organizing resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis."

Hyundai to deploy multiple Oxygen Generation plants in hospitals to augment the supply of oxygen to critical patient

To ensure timely assistance is provided in the need of the hour to highly affected cities and states the company is assessing several options to expedite the deployment of these resources. Moreover, Hyundai had organized a vaccination drive for its staff aged above 45 in the manufacturing facility through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre.

