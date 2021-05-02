COVID-19 Crisis: Anand Mahindra Deploys Boleros To Roll Out 'Oxygen On Wheels' Project

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group on Saturday has rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project in a bid to ease the transportation of Oxygen as there's been a heavy shortage of oxygen in Maharashtra due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. The idea is to facilitate speedy transportation of Oxygen from manufacturing plants to hospitals, homes and wherever it is required for medical purposes. The "Oxygen on Wheels" will use trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman- Mahindra & Mahindra said that his team has managed to roll out the program within 48 hours.

Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals & homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with “Oxygen on Wheels” a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Cj0CkrfYRo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 1, 2021

In his Tweet, Anand Mahindra said, "Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with "Oxygen on Wheels" a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics," tweeted Anand Mahindra. An operations control Centre has been established and the storage location is replenished from the local refilling plant. A direct-to-consumer model is being conceived. "I made a commitment to CMO Maharashtra on Tuesday and in just 48 hours the Mahindra Logistics team launched the program in Pune and Chakan with 20 Boleros," he added.

The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/vFLJErCqkr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 1, 2021

Anand Mahindra also confirmed that 61 jumbo cylinders have already been delivered to 13 hospitals which were in urgent need. Elaborating on the plan he said, "The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours." Mahindra has started with Maharashtra and will expand the project across the country using its dealership network.

The country is facing an acute shortage of Oxygen with rising positive cases of COVID-19.

We have started in Mahrashtra but will expand this through the country relying on the support of our trusted dealership network & the assistance of local administrations to succeed. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/yPHXcPGWXK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 1, 2021

The situation across the nation has been really grim as the second wave of COVID-19 is proving out to be even more threatening and is claiming more lives. Over 4.01 lakh new positive cases and 3500 deaths have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours which is at all-time high for the fifth day in a row.

