carandbike logo
search

COVID-19 Crisis: Anand Mahindra Deploys Boleros To Roll Out 'Oxygen On Wheels' Project

The "Oxygen on Wheels" will use trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospital, homes and wherever oxygen is needed for medical purposes.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra has started with the 'Oxygen on Wheels' Project in Maharashtra. expand View Photos
Mahindra has started with the 'Oxygen on Wheels' Project in Maharashtra.

Highlights

  • Mahindra has started with the 'Oxygen on Wheels' Project in Maharashtra.
  • Eventually, it will expand the project across the country.
  • India is facing an acute crisis of oxygen supply due to COVID-19 pandemic

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group on Saturday has rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project in a bid to ease the transportation of Oxygen as there's been a heavy shortage of oxygen in Maharashtra due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. The idea is to facilitate speedy transportation of Oxygen from manufacturing plants to hospitals, homes and wherever it is required for medical purposes. The "Oxygen on Wheels" will use trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes.

f9ungnr8

Anand Mahindra, Chairman- Mahindra & Mahindra said that his team has managed to roll out the program within 48 hours.

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: Mahindra Sells 18,285 Passenger Vehicles; Registers 9.5% Growth Month-On-Month

In his Tweet, Anand Mahindra said, "Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with "Oxygen on Wheels" a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics," tweeted Anand Mahindra. An operations control Centre has been established and the storage location is replenished from the local refilling plant. A direct-to-consumer model is being conceived. "I made a commitment to CMO Maharashtra on Tuesday and in just 48 hours the Mahindra Logistics team launched the program in Pune and Chakan with 20 Boleros," he added.

Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra Acquires Meru Cabs Fully With A Fresh Investment Of ₹ 98 Crore

Anand Mahindra also confirmed that 61 jumbo cylinders have already been delivered to 13 hospitals which were in urgent need. Elaborating on the plan he said, "The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours." Mahindra has started with Maharashtra and will expand the project across the country using its dealership network.

hfknljq

The country is facing an acute shortage of Oxygen with rising positive cases of COVID-19.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Added To The Company's Official Website

0 Comments

The situation across the nation has been really grim as the second wave of COVID-19 is proving out to be even more threatening and is claiming more lives. Over 4.01 lakh new positive cases and 3500 deaths have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours which is at all-time high for the fifth day in a row.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Mahindra Cars

  • Mahindra Bolero Grill
    Mahindra Bolero Grill
  • Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
    Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
  • Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra Thar Without Roof
    Mahindra Thar Without Roof
  • Mahindra Thar With Roof
    Mahindra Thar With Roof
  • Mahidra Bolero Camper Front View
    Mahidra Bolero Camper Front View
  • Mahidra Bolero Camper Side View
    Mahidra Bolero Camper Side View
  • Scorpio Front Side Profile
    Scorpio Front Side Profile
  • Scorpio Front Profile
    Scorpio Front Profile
  • Scorpio Front Grille
    Scorpio Front Grille
  • Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
    Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
  • Striking Led Drls
    Striking Led Drls
  • Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
    Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
  • Mahindra Supro Side Front
    Mahindra Supro Side Front
  • Mahindra Supro Front
    Mahindra Supro Front
  • Mahindra Supro Rear
    Mahindra Supro Rear
  • Mahindra E20 Front
    Mahindra E20 Front
  • Mahindra E20 Charging View
    Mahindra E20 Charging View
  • Mahindra E20 Rear 3 4th View1
    Mahindra E20 Rear 3 4th View1
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
  • New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
    New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
  • New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
    New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
  • New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
    New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
x
2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India
2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India
6 Cars You Should Consider Buying From the Used Car Market
6 Cars You Should Consider Buying From the Used Car Market
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: Hero MotoCorp Records MoM Sales Decline Of 35.47 %; Extends Plant Shutdown Till May 9
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: Hero MotoCorp Records MoM Sales Decline Of 35.47 %; Extends Plant Shutdown Till May 9
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities