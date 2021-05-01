carandbike logo
Auto Sales April 2021: Mahindra Sells 18,285 Passenger Vehicles; Registers 9.5% Growth Month-On-Month

The units sold in April this year are not comparable with April 2020, since no vehicles were sold last year in the domestic market due to COVID related lockdown.

Ameya Naik
The new-gen Mahindra Thar has been a strong seller for the company in the country expand View Photos
Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of April 2021 stood at 36437 vehicles. The company sold 18,186 utility vehicles in April 2021, while the passenger vehicle business (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 18285 vehicles. The company however, witnessed a growth of 9.5 per cent in sales compared to March 2021 in the passenger vehicle segment. In fact, the company also exported 2005 units from India in April. 

Also Read: Mahindra Names New SUV XUV700

The company will be launching the XUV700 in Q2 this year 

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "The month of April registered a growth of 9.5% in our passenger vehicles segment as compared to March 2021. With the increase in lockdown restrictions in many parts of the country we foresee continuing supply chain related production challenges. While demand remains good, there would be some impact in the first quarter as a result of low customer movement and dealership activity due to the lockdown restrictions."

The company has already said that it will be launching the XUV700 in the market in Q2 this year and there is possibility that we will see the eKUV100 electric car make it to the market as well.

