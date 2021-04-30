MG Motor India Helps Devnandan Gases To Increase Oxygen Production By 15.2 Per Cent Within A Week

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has been severe to say the least and with the crippling demand of medical oxygen, MG Motor India stepped up and collaborated with Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases, to increase the production of medical oxygen. The two companies targeted an increase of 25 per cent within two weeks and now MG reports that they have been able to increase production by 15.2 per cent within a week's time. Currently, average daily production of oxygen has increased from 6,056 to 6,979 m3, an increase of 923 m3 in production volume.

We just got started Vijay Bhai. I am happy that MG team was helpful in increasing 15% Oxygen output in few days of collaboration. Hope to do more soon! @VijayTh30751176 https://t.co/eSkRlvlzo2 — Rajeev Chaba (@rajeev_chaba) April 29, 2021

The 923 m3 increase in production accounts to an additional 132 oxygen cylinders of 7m3 capacity. The company reports that the production of oxygen has gone up from 36 cylinders an hour to 41 cylinders an hour. Devnandan Gases Pvt Ltd. is one of the key medical oxygen gas producers of Vadodara. MG Motor India is focused on assisting the overall oxygen gas production.

(During the first wave in 2020, MG assisted Max Ventilators to increase the production of ventilators in Gujarat)

It will address specific areas of the manufacturing process such as infrastructure expansion and the elimination of major losses with lean principles. The aim is to increase the production capacity by 25 per cent in the next two weeks with the vision of increasing it further to 50 per cent in the near future. Amidst the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, MG Motor India has decided to shut its Halol plant for a week. The carmaker took this decision due to increasing coronavirus cases as well as shortage of parts. MG's Halol plant will remain closed from April 29 to May 5, 2021.

