MG Motor India And Devnandan Gases Collaborate To Increase Medical Oxygen Production

MG Motor India aims to increase the production capacity by 25 per cent in the next two weeks.

As the COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across the country, several hospitals are facing a crippling shortage in the supply of oxygen cylinders. MG Motor India has stepped up for a fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Under its SEWA initiative, the carmaker has partnered with a Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases to augment the production of medical oxygen across the country. Moreover, the company followed a similar approach last year when it collaborated with Max Ventilators for increasing ventilator production.

Also Read: MG Motor India Donates Five Retrofitted Hector Ambulances To Nangia Specialty Hospital​

Devnandan Gases Pvt Ltd. is one of the key medical oxygen gas producers of Vadodara.

Under this partnership, MG India aims to increase production capacity by 25 per cent in the next two weeks by addressing specific areas of the manufacturing process like infrastructure expansion and elimination of major losses with lean principles. The company further plans to increase the supply by up to 50 per cent in the future.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India said, "At MG, we are committed to supporting the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. As a part of our care for the communities around us, we are boosting the production of oxygen and providing support wherever possible. We had followed a similar approach last year and stabilized the ventilator production at the Max Ventilators plant in Vadodara. Now, we are focusing on enhancing oxygen production in the region, which is the need of the hour. We would like to thank the local administration for its constant support and guidance in this initiative."

Last year, MG followed a similar approach when it collaborated with Max Ventilators for increasing ventilator production.

Also Read: MG Motor India To Cover COVID-19 Vaccination Cost For Its Employees

Vijaybhai Thakkar, Owner of Devnandan Gases Pvt Limited said, "We express our gratitude to MG for partnering for this noble cause. This collaboration will help us to scale our production as our teams work in unison to boost daily throughput. With MG Motor India's support in debottlenecking the constraints, the initiative will go a long way in saving more lives in and around the region."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.