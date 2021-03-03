carandbike logo
MG Motor India Donates Five Retrofitted Hector Ambulances To Nangia Specialty Hospital

These five retrofitted Hector Ambulances have been donated to Nagpurs Nangia Speciality Hospital. A Covid-19 patient in the city can avail ambulance services by calling the helpline number.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari flagging off the 5 Hector Ambulances donated by MG Motor India expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Hector ambulances were donated to Nagpurs Nangia Specialty Hospital
  • The MG Hector Ambulance comes fitted with life saving medical equipment
  • Ambulance services will be offered to COVID-19 patients living in Nagpur

As a part of its SEWA initiative, MG Motor India has donated five retrofitted Hector Ambulances to Nangia Speciality Hospital in Nagpur. As the COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Nagpur, the carmaker in collaboration with its Nagpur dealership has stepped-up for to help fight against the new wave of deadly coronavirus pandemic. This will help the common man in availing ambulance services for a COVID-19 patient in Nagpur by calling 8988897888. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, flagged off the five MG Hector Ambulances.

Also Read: Car Sales February 2021: MG Motor India Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales At 4,329 Units

The Hector Ambulance comes fitted with medical equipment like 5 parameter monitor, auto-loading stretcher, ventilator, an oxygen supply system and more

The Hector Ambulances are custom-built at MG Motor India's Halol plant in Gujarat by its engineering team. The Ambulances are equipped with a medicine cabinet, 5 parameter monitor, auto-loading stretcher, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, an inverter with battery additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and a fire extinguisher. The carmaker had previously donated Hector Ambulances to GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We have received positive feedback about the Hector Ambulance from GMERS in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, wherein they have added tangible value to the region's fight against the pandemic. With MG SEWA, we are completely devoted to the needs of the community, a key MG pillar, and are now donating 5 Hector Ambulances to further their achievements of Halol, and Vadodara at large. We believe that Hector Ambulances will go a long way in serving the needs of the hour."

MG has previously donated Hector Ambulances to GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol.

Also Read: Morris Garages India Rolls Out The 50,000th MG Hector With An All-Women Crew  ​

Mahesh Nangia, Dealer Principal, MG Nagpur dealership said, "The services will run under the umbrella of our hospital American Oncology Institute Nangia Speciality Hospital in collaboration with Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. Ruby Hall has partnered with West Midland Emergency Medical Services under National Health Services, the UK to offer the best ambulance services with a commitment to save lives in a patient's Golden Hours and Platinum Minutes. Our aim is to offer fast and reliable ambulance services to the common man of Nagpur as our small step towards fighting the pandemic."

