COVID-19: Hyundai Extends Warranty & Free Service By Two Months; Offers Free Roadside Assistance

The extended services are offered to customers that are unable to avail services due to the lockdown in their respective cities or states.

Highlights

  • The carmaker is also providing 24x7 roadside assistance service.
  • The service is being offered across the product range.

Hyundai Motor India has announced the extension of warranty, extended warranty and free services by two months. The extended services are offered to customers that are unable to avail services due to the lockdown in their respective cities or states. The initiative has been taken in line with Hyundai's support to customers across the country during these challenging times. Moreover, the company will also be providing round the clock roadside assistance to its customers during the lockdown period in a bid to ensure help in an emergency situation. The 24x7 roadside assistance services will be very helpful especially for frontline workers who'll find it difficult to get any mechanical help at this point of time, when people are homebound and shops are shut.

Also Read: Hyundai And Kia To Halt Operations At South Korea Plants Next Week Due To Chip Shortage

Hyundai will be offering the service across its model range.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India said, "During these challenging times, Hyundai has initiated multiple programs to expedite relief to people across the country by delivering lifesaving Medicare oxygen equipment. Also, we have announced the extension of warranty, extended warranty and free service to our customers by 2 months to ensure adequate support during these challenging times. Hyundai will continue to stand by its customers and ensure seamless support through our 24X7 road side assistance program thereby ensuring help in case of any emergency."

Also Read: Hyundai Verna S+ And SX Variants Get Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

Hyundai is also providing free roadside assistance.

Hyundai's service can also be experienced via 360 Degree Digital & Contact-less Service. From online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home/ office to online payment facility, it is offering touch-free service to its customers, wherever they are and whenever they need it. Before Hyundai, automakers like Tata Motors, MG Motor and Honda among others are also offering these services.

