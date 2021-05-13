Hyundai Verna S+ And SX Variants Get Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

Both the S+ and SX variants of the Hyundai Verna get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Hyundai Motor India has silently updated select variants of the Verna compact sedan with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity technology. According to the company's official brochure, both the mid-spec S+ and the SX variants of the car will now get the new smartphone connectivity feature. Earlier, both the models came with the wired versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Surprisingly though, as per the same brochure, the top-end SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo variants do not get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

We did reach out to Hyundai Motor India to get more details about the updates made to the Verna sedan, however, at the time of publishing this story, our email remained unanswered. As far as infotainment and connectivity are concerned, both trim options currently come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, along with voice recognition, front and rear speakers (SX trim also get front tweeters), Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls and Hyundai iBlue app. The rest of the features offered with the S+ and SX variants appear to remain unchanged.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review

Both the S+ and SX trims of the Verna currently come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, along with voice recognition, front and rear speakers, and steering mounted controls

Under the hood, the Hyundai Verna currently comes with two petrol and one diesel engine option. This includes a 113 bhp naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre VGT diesel motor. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional iVT automatic or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, respectively. As for the turbo petrol version, it gets a 7-speed DCT automatic as standard.

Currently, the Hyundai Verna is offered in five key variants - E, S+, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Turbo, priced between ₹ 9.20 lakh to ₹ 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.