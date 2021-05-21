COVID-19: Nissan India Extends Warranty And Free Service Period By Two Months

At a time when people are homebound and workshops in COVID-19 affected states are shut, automakers have been extending the warranty and free service period in a bid to ensure that customers whose free service or claims are due in this lockdown period don't miss out. Other automakers like Hyundai, Tata Motors, MG Motor and Honda among others have already announced these services and now Nissan India is following suit. The company has announced extension of warranty and free service period by two months.

We promised to take care and we stand by it. Because we understand that right now staying at home is helping the world become a safer place again.

And when things get better, we'll be ready to welcome you back. pic.twitter.com/UDAXC3hjEX — Nissan India (@Nissan_India) May 21, 2021

The Japanese carmaker took to Twitter to share the update. The tweet read, "We promised to take care and we stand by it. Because we understand that right now staying at home is helping the world become a safer place again. And when things get better, we'll be ready to welcome you back." Though the company has announced extension just for two months as yet, it could be extended even further in case the lockdown is extended or the number of positive cases keeps rising in parts of the country.

Nissan is also offering benefits on the purchase of a new Nissan Kicks.

The offer is applicable across the model range and even on the recently launched Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV. In fact, all units of Nissan Magnite sold so far are under warranty period and free service is due on them. Moreover, Nissan India has been offering benefits of up to ₹ 75,000 on models like the Kicks compact SUV. The announcement has been made for Nissan cars as yet and we don't have a clarity if the same will be applicable on Datsun cars as well.

