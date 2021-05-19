carandbike logo
search

Nissan Offers Benefits Up To ₹ 75,000 On The Kicks SUV

The Nissan Kicks is being offered with benefit up to Rs. 75,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, in addition to an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000 and an additional discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The discount is limited for the month of May 2021 and may vary depending on the dealership and city expand View Photos
The discount is limited for the month of May 2021 and may vary depending on the dealership and city

Highlights

  • Nissan is offering benefits up to Rs. 75,000 on the Kicks this month
  • The benefits includes cash discount, exchange bonus and add-on discounts
  • The offer on the Nissan Kicks is only valid for May 2021

Nissan India has been frequently offering some lucrative discounts on the Kicks SUV, and for May 2021 the company has rolled out benefit up to ₹ 75,000. The benefits include a cash discount of ₹ 20,000, in addition to an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000 and even an additional discount of up to ₹ 5,000. The additional benefit, however, will only be applicable for government employees or those with a CIBIL score (a summary of credit score based on transaction history) which is greater than 700 points. The offer, of course, is limited until May 31, 2021, and may vary depending on the dealership and city.

gq72h84c

Currently, Nissan only sells an average of around 144 units of the Kicks SUV in a month

The Nissan Kicks is right now the only other model offered by the carmaker, apart from its highly popular Magnite subcompact SUV. However, compared to the Magnite, which currently accounts for about 3,000 units a month, Nissan only sells an average of around 144 units of the Kicks SUV in a month. While certainly, the market condition is not the best right now, with the second wave of the coronavirus and restrictions in several states, however, the demand for the Kicks is low at the moment, and Nissan is possibly trying to revive that with such lucrative discounts.

Also Read: Made In India Nissan Magnite Goes On Sale In South Africa

0 Comments

Currently, the Nissan Kicks is offered in eight variants across four main trims - XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engines - 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol. While the former is tuned to make 154 bhp and 254 Nm of power figures, the latter is good for 105 bhp and 142 Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit. The Kicks is currently priced in India at ₹ 9.50 lakh, going up to ₹ 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Nissan Cars

  • Nissan Magnite Tail Light
    Nissan Magnite Tail Light
  • Nissan Magnite Frontview
    Nissan Magnite Frontview
  • Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
    Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
  • Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
    Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
  • Nissan Gt R Front Profile
    Nissan Gt R Front Profile
  • Nissan Gt R Front View
    Nissan Gt R Front View
  • Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
    Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
  • Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
  • Nissan Terrano Front View
    Nissan Terrano Front View
  • Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
  • Orange
    Orange
  • Red
    Red
  • Black
    Black
  • Front Grill
    Front Grill
  • Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front View
    Nissan Evalia Front View
  • Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
    Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
  • Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
    Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
  • Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
    Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
x
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Triumph Launches Special Edition Scrambler 1200, Street Scrambler 900 In India
Triumph Launches Special Edition Scrambler 1200, Street Scrambler 900 In India
Hero MotoCorp Working On Middleweight Motorcycles
Hero MotoCorp Working On Middleweight Motorcycles
COVID-19: Essential Car Accessories For Lockdown
COVID-19: Essential Car Accessories For Lockdown
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities