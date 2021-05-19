The discount is limited for the month of May 2021 and may vary depending on the dealership and city

Nissan India has been frequently offering some lucrative discounts on the Kicks SUV, and for May 2021 the company has rolled out benefit up to ₹ 75,000. The benefits include a cash discount of ₹ 20,000, in addition to an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000 and even an additional discount of up to ₹ 5,000. The additional benefit, however, will only be applicable for government employees or those with a CIBIL score (a summary of credit score based on transaction history) which is greater than 700 points. The offer, of course, is limited until May 31, 2021, and may vary depending on the dealership and city.

Currently, Nissan only sells an average of around 144 units of the Kicks SUV in a month

The Nissan Kicks is right now the only other model offered by the carmaker, apart from its highly popular Magnite subcompact SUV. However, compared to the Magnite, which currently accounts for about 3,000 units a month, Nissan only sells an average of around 144 units of the Kicks SUV in a month. While certainly, the market condition is not the best right now, with the second wave of the coronavirus and restrictions in several states, however, the demand for the Kicks is low at the moment, and Nissan is possibly trying to revive that with such lucrative discounts.

Currently, the Nissan Kicks is offered in eight variants across four main trims - XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engines - 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol. While the former is tuned to make 154 bhp and 254 Nm of power figures, the latter is good for 105 bhp and 142 Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit. The Kicks is currently priced in India at ₹ 9.50 lakh, going up to ₹ 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

