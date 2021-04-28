Made In India Nissan Magnite Goes On Sale In South Africa

The Made-in-India Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV recently went on sale in South Africa, and it is now available for pre-order in the country. While details regarding delivery are still unknown, however, the company has listed all the variants and prices on its South African website. In South Africa, the Nissan Magnite will be offered in two key trims, Acenta and Acenta Plus, and both are offered with a manual and an optional CVT automatic unit, thus offering four variants in total. The Magnite is priced between 256,999 Rand and 305,700 Rand, before taxes, which is about ₹ 13.30 lakh to ₹ 15.82 lakh as per current exchange rates.

In South Africa, the Nissan Magnite will be offered in two key trims, Acenta and Acenta Plus, in manual and CVT options

Earlier, Nissan India had said that it will be exporting the Magnite sub-4 metre SUV to markets like - South Africa, Bhutan, and Nepal, and South Africa seems to be the first export market to get it. Sources in the know have told us that it was just recently that the company started exporting the Magnite to South Africa. We have reached out to the company for an official statement, however, at the time of publishing this story, our email sent to Nissan India remained unanswered.

Unlike the Magnite sold in India, which gets both the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the South African spec model only gets the latter. The 999 cc, three-cylinder motor is tuned to churn out 99 bhp at 5000 rpm, while developing a peak torque output of 160 Nm in the manual version and 152 Nm for the CVT automatic model. In both cases, the rpm range stands between 2800 to 3600. As already mentioned, transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT automatic unit.

The South African spec Nissan Magnite is only offered with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Visually, the SUV remains identical to the India spec model, although we do see somebody graphics, which appears to be an optional extra. The features list is also similar which includes - LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone body colour option, and LED taillamps. The cabin, at the same time, gets features like an all-black interior, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster, dual airbags, rear parking camera, 360-degree cameras (optional) and more.

