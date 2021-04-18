carandbike logo
search

Nissan Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Increased Demand For The Magnite SUV: Report

The company aims to increase production capacity to around 3,500 units a month to bring down the waiting period.

By  Charanpreet Singh (With Inputs From PTI) | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Nissan India reportedly has received over 50,000 bookings for the Magnite SUV expand View Photos
Nissan India reportedly has received over 50,000 bookings for the Magnite SUV

Highlights

  • Nissan sold 4,012 vehicles in India last month
  • Nissan is ramping up production of the SUV to meet rising demand
  • The carmaker recorded over 6% growth during the FY2020-21

Nissan India has received an overwhelming response for the Magnite subcompact SUV from the Indian market. According to a report from PTI, the Japanese carmaker has decided to ramp up production at its Chennai facility to meet robust demand. Currently, the carmaker is capable of manufacturing just over 2700 units a month and it commands a waiting period of over 4 months, depending on the variant. The company aims to increase production capacity to around 3,500 units a month by July to bring down the waiting period. We did reach to Nissan India for a statement on this, however, we are yet to receive a reply from the company.

Also Read: Nissan To Furlough 800 Workers At Its UK Plant As Chip Shortage Cuts Production​

jv0f2fo

The Nissan Magnite SUV has received an overwhelming response from the market

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director Nissan Motor India told PTI, "From February, the third shift has started. Now we are ramping up the production. We believe that going forward we should be able to take up this production, which is currently in the range of around 2,700 per month to close to around 3,500 per month in the next three months."

He also said, "This is the plan as of now, but this could be challenged by way of semiconductor shortage or shortages in terms of components or the Covid."

When asked about supply chain issues, Srivastava said, "The semiconductor situation has not improved and the challenge is only growing. The shortages are very strong in the market. Normalisation will happen only after July. Currently, the challenge is still there and it is only increasing."

He further said that preference for personal mobility driven by COVID-19, availability of liquidity in the market with lower interest rates and availability of credit has fuelled sales. He also confirmed that Nissan India has reportedly received 50,000 bookings for the Magnite SUV and over 10,000 units have been delivered to partners.

meh8k9no

The Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV was launched in India in December 2020

Also Read: Car Sales March 2021: Nissan Sold 4,012 Vehicles, Registers 6 Per Cent Growth In FY2021​

0 Comments

Nissan recorded a growth of 6 per cent during the financial year 2020-21. The company sold 4012 units in the Indian market last month. The strong sales momentum can be attributed to the Magnite SUV, as it has emerged as a flag-bearer when it comes to volumes. The company also increased the prices of its cars effective April 1, 2021 due to increased input costs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.49 - 9.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,3969% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 20 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Nissan Magnite Tail Light
    Nissan Magnite Tail Light
  • Nissan Magnite Frontview
    Nissan Magnite Frontview
  • Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
    Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
  • Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
    Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
  • Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
    Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
  • Nissan Magnite Highway
    Nissan Magnite Highway
  • Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
    Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
  • Nissan Magnite Headlight
    Nissan Magnite Headlight
  • Nissan Magnite Rearview
    Nissan Magnite Rearview
  • Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
    Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
  • Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
    Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
  • Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
    Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
  • Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
    Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
  • Nissan Magnite Bootspace
    Nissan Magnite Bootspace
  • Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
    Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
  • Nissan Magnite Gearbox
    Nissan Magnite Gearbox
  • Nissan Magnite Speedometer
    Nissan Magnite Speedometer
  • Nissan Magnite Dashboard
    Nissan Magnite Dashboard
  • Nissan Magnite Information Display
    Nissan Magnite Information Display
  • Nissan Magnite Ac Control
    Nissan Magnite Ac Control
  • Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
    Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Top Five Tips To Accessorise Your Car
Top Five Tips To Accessorise Your Car
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities