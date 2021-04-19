Nissan Receives 50,000 Bookings For The Magnite SUV

Over 60 per cent of the Magnite bookings are for the top-spec variants - XV & XV Premium

Nissan Motor India has announced receiving 50,000 bookings for its Magnite SUV, which was launched in December 2020. In four months since it was launched, Nissan has delivered over 10,000 units of the Magnite. The company says that almost 60 per cent of the bookings received are for the top-spec variants - XV and XV Premium and up to 15 per cent bookings have been made for the CVT models. A little over 10 per cent of the Magnite bookings till date have been made online. The company says it received over 2.78 lakh inquiries for the Magnite since the subcompact SUV was launched.

(Nissan Motor India says it will ramp up the production of Magnite SUV)

"We are extremely overwhelmed with the customer response for the big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite. The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament of the Customers trust of the Nissan brand and the love for the Carismatic SUV with a revolutionary value proposition as part of Nissan NEXT, the transformation plan towards building a stronger presence and future." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

( The Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV is available in 20 grades, with 36 combinations

The Nissan Magnite is available in 20 grade line-up, with 36 combinations to choose from. Currently, the carmaker is capable of manufacturing just over 2700 units a month and it commands a waiting period of over 4 months, depending on the variant. The company aims to increase production capacity to around 3,500 units a month by July to bring down the waiting period.

The SUV gets two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the latter churns 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit. The CVT variant offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

