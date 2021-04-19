carandbike logo
search

Nissan Receives 50,000 Bookings For The Magnite SUV

Nissan Receives 50,000 bookings for the Magnite and has made about 10,000 deliveries till date. Nissan says that almost 60 per cent of the bookings have been made for the top-spec variants - XV and XV Premium.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Over 60 per cent of the Magnite bookings are for the top-spec variants - XV & XV Premium expand View Photos
Over 60 per cent of the Magnite bookings are for the top-spec variants - XV & XV Premium

Highlights

  • Nissan receives over 50,000 bookings for the Magnite
  • Over 60 per cent bookings are for top-spec variants
  • 15 per cent of the bookings are for CVT models

Nissan Motor India has announced receiving 50,000 bookings for its Magnite SUV, which was launched in December 2020. In four months since it was launched, Nissan has delivered over 10,000 units of the Magnite. The company says that almost 60 per cent of the bookings received are for the top-spec variants - XV and XV Premium and up to 15 per cent bookings have been made for the CVT models. A little over 10 per cent of the Magnite bookings till date have been made online. The company says it received over 2.78 lakh inquiries for the Magnite since the subcompact SUV was launched.

Also Read: Nissan To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite To Meet Increased Demand

cqj3o1ss

(Nissan Motor India says it will ramp up the production of Magnite SUV)

"We are extremely overwhelmed with the customer response for the big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite. The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament of the Customers trust of the Nissan brand and the love for the Carismatic SUV with a revolutionary value proposition as part of Nissan NEXT, the transformation plan towards building a stronger presence and future." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Turbo Variants Receive Price Hike Of ₹ 30,000

uf31tljk

( The Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV is available in 20 grades, with 36 combinations

The Nissan Magnite is available in 20 grade line-up, with 36 combinations to choose from. Currently, the carmaker is capable of manufacturing just over 2700 units a month and it commands a waiting period of over 4 months, depending on the variant. The company aims to increase production capacity to around 3,500 units a month by July to bring down the waiting period.

0 Comments

The SUV gets two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the latter churns 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit. The CVT variant offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.59 - 10 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,6049% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol
Automatic, Manual
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Nissan Magnite Tail Light
    Nissan Magnite Tail Light
  • Nissan Magnite Frontview
    Nissan Magnite Frontview
  • Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
    Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
  • Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
    Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
  • Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
    Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
  • Nissan Magnite Highway
    Nissan Magnite Highway
  • Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
    Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
  • Nissan Magnite Headlight
    Nissan Magnite Headlight
  • Nissan Magnite Rearview
    Nissan Magnite Rearview
  • Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
    Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
  • Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
    Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
  • Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
    Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
  • Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
    Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
  • Nissan Magnite Bootspace
    Nissan Magnite Bootspace
  • Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
    Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
  • Nissan Magnite Gearbox
    Nissan Magnite Gearbox
  • Nissan Magnite Speedometer
    Nissan Magnite Speedometer
  • Nissan Magnite Dashboard
    Nissan Magnite Dashboard
  • Nissan Magnite Information Display
    Nissan Magnite Information Display
  • Nissan Magnite Ac Control
    Nissan Magnite Ac Control
  • Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
    Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Triumph Trident 660 Review
Triumph Trident 660 Review
Hyundai Rolls Out Benefits Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On Select Cars This Month
Hyundai Rolls Out Benefits Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On Select Cars This Month
Nissan Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Increased Demand For The Magnite SUV: Report
Nissan Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Increased Demand For The Magnite SUV: Report
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities