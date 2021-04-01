Car Sales March 2021: Nissan Sold 4,012 Vehicles, Registers 6 Per Cent Growth In FY2021

Nissan Motor India has reported its wholesales for the month of March 2021 and the company sold 4012 vehicles last month. The Japanese manufacturer also announced a six per cent growth for the 2020-2021 financial year. The positive sales for the previous fiscal come at a time when the industry was its lowest, owing to the coronavirus lockdown. The first quarter of the last financial year reported dismal sales, only witnessing a strong recovery during the festive period in the remainder of the year.

Speaking about the positive sales momentum, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "With the unprecedented pandemic challenging demand & supply, the industry declined in FY20. Nissan, with its transformational plan of Nissan NEXT, has grown by 6 per cent for the year on the tremendous customer response for the game changer - all-new Nissan Magnite with its Big, Bold, Beautiful value proposition and the support of its partners. Going forward into the new financial year, we look forward to maintaining this growth momentum."

Nissan introduced a third shift at its Tamil Nadu plant in February to meet the strong demand for the Magnite

Nissan's strong sales momentum was achieved with the launch of the new Magnite SUV that has catapulted the brand's volumes. The automaker currently has three models on sale in India - the Nissan Magnite, Kicks and the GT-R - and it's safe to say that the subcompact SUV is the flag-bearer when it comes to volumes. The automaker has bagged over 40,000 bookings for the Magnite with the waiting period extending in months for the SUV.

In fact, the success of the Magnite prompted Nissan India to introduce a third shift at its Tamil Nadu facility in February to address the long waiting period. The company also introduced the Nissan Express Service for a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90 minutes last fiscal.

