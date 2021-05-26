COVID-19: BMW Group India Contributes Rs. 8 Crore For COVID Relief

BMW Group India is contributing Rs. 8 crore towards the COVID-19 pandemic. The carmaker had earlier committed to donate Rs. 3 crore and has now added an additional amount of Rs. 5 crore to the fund. BMW Group India will use this fund to help the healthcare infrastructure and medical services in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu). The company has also initiated partnerships with government and non-government organisations for on-ground implementation. A total of 150 oxygen concentrators have already been imported by BMW Group India. The company says that the concentrators will be utilised by an oxygen bank in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) operated by GiveIndia, a non-governmental organisation.

Also Read: BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid To Use New Pirelli Tyres Containing FSC-certified Natural Rubber And Rayon

BMW is providing support to both locations- Gurugram in Haryana and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, BMW Group India stands together with the nation in this hour of need. Our deep and long-standing values have always motivated us to extend a firm hand of support to the society in time of crisis. We are fully committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and flattening the curve since its onset. BMW Group India is also actively involved in critical and immediate relief initiatives such as import of oxygen concentrators that will play a crucial role in saving lives."

Also Read: BMW Definition CE 04 Concept Based Electric Scooter Spotted Testing For The First Time

BMW is also providing support to employees that are down with COVID.

The company has also created an Isolation Ward and PCR Lab at Chengalpattu Government Hospital with further commitment to provide RT-PCR lab equipment and microbial detection systems to expand COVID-19 testing. It is working closely with Gurugram District Health Administration for sample collection and vaccination program by providing Mobile Vans and Rapid Antigen Kits. It has also setup an Isolation Ward has been created for police department at Manesar and in both Gurugram and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), it is giving PPE kits, face shields and masks to frontline health workers and patients. The foundation has also distributed meals and ration kits to those in need. Moreover, BMW India has also tied-up with leading hospitals for vaccination of employees and their families at the BMW Group Training Centre in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and BMW Group Plant Chennai in Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu). It has also imported oxygen concentrators from BMW Group AG, Germany for employees and their families who are in critical care for COVID-19 treatment.

Also Read: Porsche, Ford, GM, BMW Cars To Get Wireless Android Auto

Additionally, it is also offering services like a 'Doctor-On-Call' facility, home testing, consultation, treatment and ambulance services tie-up for COVID-19. Then, the health insurance provided to employees covers medi-claim related to COVID-19 treatment for self and dependents. Term Life Insurance ensures financial security for the employee's dependents as they will continue to receive the last drawn monthly gross salary for the next 3 years.