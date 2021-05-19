Honda Cars India (Former) Founding Chairman - Siddharth Shriram Passes Away

Industrialist and former founding Chairman of Honda Cars India - Siddharth Shriram who is a prominent face in the Indian auto industry, passed away on Monday after battling COVID-19. Shriram was former chairman of Usha International which in August 2012 withdrew from its joint venture Honda Siels Cars India, after selling its entire 3.16 per cent stake to the Japanese carmaker for Rs 180 crore. Last year in April, Honda Motor Co and Usha International terminated their over two-decade long association- Honda Siel Power Products as well, thus bringing their relationship to an end.

Also Read: Honda N7X Seven-Seater Concept Unveiled

Usha International withdrew from the partnership in August 2012.

Honda Cars India took to social media platforms showing its condolences. It said, Our Founding Chairman Siddharth Shriram, who was instrumental in bringing Honda Cars and Honda Power Products to the Indian consumers, left for his heavenly abode on May 17, 2021. Please join everyone at Honda in praying for peace to his soul." Shriram also served as the Chairman of Mawana Sugars Ltd besides being the Chairman of Usha International, known for its sewing machines and home appliances. He had led the Usha Internartional group in forming two JVs with the Japanese carmaker. He also served as advisor to the board of Usha International after stepping down from his role.

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: Honda Records 27% Sales Growth Month-On-Month

Born on January 18, 1945, Shriram did his schooling from Welhem School and the Doon School at Dehradun and later graduated in English Literature from St. Stephens College, Delhi University. He was also a Sloan Fellow at MIT, USA. In his professional career, he also got the chance to be the Chairman of Delhi Policy Group, a think tank with a primary focus on international and strategic issues of critical national interest. Shriram was also appointed on administrative positions in various sporting and industry associations. He was under treatment at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram where he lost his life to COVID-19.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.