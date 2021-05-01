carandbike logo
Auto Sales April 2021: Honda Records 27% Sales Growth Month-On-Month

Honda Cars India witnessed a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 27 per cent, as compared to 7103 units sold in March 2021.

Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
Honda Cars India exported 970 units in the month of April 2021. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Honda sold 9,072 units in the domestic market in April 2021
  • The company also exported a total of 970 units last month
  • Honda witnessed a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 27 per cent

Honda Cars India has released the sales numbers for the month and April 2021. Last month, the Japanese carmaker sold 9072 units in the domestic market. Like other carmakers, Honda recorded nil sales last year in April owing to lockdown, which was imposed across the country to contain spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. The carmaker also exported 970 units in the same month. However, the company saw a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 27 per cent, as compared to 7103 units sold in March 2021.

Also Read: 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Revealed With New Tech, More Power And Safety Aids​

new honda amaze review

The Amaze too has been a strong seller for the company 

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "The current health calamity has struck the entire nation and at this time nothing is more important than the health & well-being of our countrymen. Of course, it has had an impact on the business and deliveries in the marketplace. Many parts of the country have been on safety related lockdowns in the last couple of weeks and we see this continuing in the month of May, 2021. We are working closely with all our stakeholders and assisting in every possible way to tide through this situation."

Also Read: 2021 World Car Awards: Honda e Crowned World Urban Car Of The Year​

0 Comments

Honda's current product portfolio comprises the Amaze, new-generation City, the WR-V and the Jazz premium hatchback. The Amaze subcompact sedan has remained the bestselling car for the company last month, other new models like the all-new City has been adding to the overall sales.

